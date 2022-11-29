College Football College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State drops to No. 5, but still has a path 14 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The latest College Football Playoff rankings speak volumes about the Selection Committee's respect for the Big Ten — or lack thereof.

If the committee respected the Big Ten, it would have ranked the Ohio State Buckeyes no worse than No. 4 in the country. Instead, the Buckeyes fell from No. 2 all the way to No. 5 after a loss to Michigan on Saturday. (Undefeated Georgia remained No. 1, while the Wolverines moved from No. 3 to No. 2 and undefeated TCU from No. 4 to No. 3. USC (11-1) jumped from No. 6 to No. 4.)

Remember that this is the same committee that ranked two-loss LSU No. 5 six days before the Bayou Bengals got flat whooped by Texas Hill Country farmers — Aggies — who had nothing to play for except the pleasure of showing the committee just how badly they’d messed up their ranking.

It's no secret that the SEC has been the conference with the most national champions crowned since 2006. But on sheer résumé, talent and eye test, the Buckeyes have shown themselves to be better than every SEC team except Georgia, and better than every other team in the sport except the one that managed to beat them last Saturday — the Wolverines.

The committee, however, somehow believes that an Alabama team that was a missed a field goal away from catching three losses is almost as good as Ohio State. And it also has decided to put a USC team without a top-10 win on its résumé in prime position to ensure the Pac-12’s first CFP invitation since 2016.

But that's only if USC can beat Utah in the Pac-12 title game on Friday, something it failed to do earlier this season. To me, it feels like the Utes are aching for the opportunity to remind the nation just who runs the West Coast, and I wonder if Utah's Pac-12 cohorts want to be represented in the CFP by a team that will leave their membership in a year’s time.

Surely, I'm not the only one who would like to see Ohio State get another shot at Michigan with a national title bid on the line?

Surely.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs already know how the CFP committee gets down. They were in a pageant contest with Ohio State at this time eight years ago, and they know the committee will take the Buckeyes to the Show if they don't show up well-coiffed and perfect — emphasis on perfect.

TCU knows it better show up with the truck waxed, the felt cowboy hat brushed, the pearl-snap buttoned down and polished, with a Big 12 Championship buckling their concho. What I'm saying is that TCU had better show up in Dallas ready to rodeo against Kansas State if the Frogs want to make their first appearance at the Show.

If USC loses to No. 11 Utah, or TCU loses to the No. 10 Wildcats, the Buckeyes should slide right into not just the CFP, but ranked No. 3 in the country. Their résumé is that strong.

The CFP committee has demonstrated it cares who you lost to — sometimes more than who you beat. The Wolverines had the best win of the 2022 — 45-23 at Ohio State — and the Buckeyes’ only loss is to a team that is now No. 2 going into the final week of games before Selection Sunday.

This means that not only could Ohio State sneak into the CFP without a division or conference title, but the Big Ten could put two teams in for the first time ever.

This is all hypothetical at the moment. But if TCU or USC lose, and Alabama or Tennessee get in over Ohio State, it will be nearly impossible for fans to trust the suits in the room.

Here are the latest College Football Playoff rankings:

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. TCU (12-0)

4. USC (11-1)

5. Ohio State (11-1)

6. Alabama (10-2)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Penn State (10-2)

9. Clemson (10-2)

10. Kansas State (9-3)

11. Utah (9-3)

12. Washington (10-2)

13. Florida State (9-3)

14. LSU (9-3)

15. Oregon State (9-3)

16. Oregon (9-3)

17. UCLA (9-3)

18. Tulane (10-2)

19. South Carolina (8-4)

20. Texas (8-4)

21. Notre Dame (8-4)

22. UCF (9-3)

23. North Carolina (9-3)

24. Mississippi State (8-4)

25. NC State (8-4)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. "

