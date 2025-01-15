College Football Who's deeper: Ohio State or Notre Dame? Creating an ultimate CFP national title lineup Published Jan. 15, 2025 4:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College football ’s biggest stars will take center stage Monday night when Ohio State battles Notre Dame in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship Game (7:30 p.m. ET).

The Buckeyes have been nothing short of dominant throughout this year's playoff, outscoring Tennessee, Oregon and Texas by a combined score of 111-52. Ryan Day's team features a star-studded roster that is loaded with talent and depth on both sides of the ball.

Notre Dame features plenty of star power on its roster as well, led by a potent rushing attack and a defense that has held its three CFP opponents – Indiana, Georgia and Penn State – to an average of 17 points per game. The Fighting Irish have only lost one game this season, a 16-14 upset loss to Northern Illinois back in Week 2 – and are looking to capture the program's first national title since 1988.

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard and Ohio State's Will Howard have both enjoyed standout moments throughout the season, but which signal-caller would you want under center if you had to choose just one?

On the defensive side of the ball, these are the two best units in the country when it comes to points allowed this season. Jim Knowles' Ohio State defense is holding opponents to just 12.2 points per game, while Al Golden's unit is giving up just 14.3 points per contest. Safeties Caleb Downs (Ohio State) and Xavier Watts (Notre Dame) were both named AP first-team All-Americans, but which team has the advantage at other defensive spots?

To answer those questions, we combined both team’s projected starters to create an ultimate national championship starting 11 on both offense and defense.

Offense

QB: Riley Leonard (Notre Dame)

The former Duke QB has enjoyed a standout season at Notre Dame. He has proven to be an ideal fit for the Fighting Irish offense, making big plays with both his arms and legs. Leonard has thrown for 2,606 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, while also adding 866 yards and 16 scores on the ground. He was named the offensive MVP of the Orange Bowl after throwing for 223 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 35 rushing yards and a score in a 27-24 win over Penn State.

RB: TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)

Deciding between Henderson and his Ohio State backfield mate Quinshon Judkins was a difficult decision. Add Notre Dame standout Jeremiyah Love into the mix, and there's no wrong answer here. But Henderson gets the edge because of his elite efficiency and big-play ability. The senior running back, who chose to bypass the NFL and return to Columbus for his senior season, is averaging 7.3 yards per carry this season. He has been exceptional throughout this year's CFP, rushing for 216 yards and four touchdowns and catching eight passes for 149 yards and a score through three games. His 75-yard touchdown catch-and-run in the final seconds of the first half in the Cotton Bowl was one of many game-changing plays he's had throughout this season.

WR: Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)

There is no better wide receiver in college football, and yes, he is a true freshman. Smith is a generational talent who has taken the college football world by storm this season, hauling in 71 catches for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. His seven-catch, 187-yard, two-touchdown game against Oregon in the Rose Bowl was one of the greatest bowl performances in recent memory, and it came in his bowl debut. There is a strong belief that if Smith were eligible to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, he would be the first player taken. Yes, he is that special.

WR: Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)

If it wasn't for Jeremiah Smith's unworldly talents, Egbuka would be the focal point of this high-powered Ohio State offense. Like Henderson, Egbuka chose to forgo the 2024 NFL Draft and return to Columbus for a chance to win a national title. The senior wide receiver from Steilacoom, Washington, will have the chance on Monday. He has put together a sensational four-year career at Ohio State, totaling 199 catches for 2,804 yards and 24 touchdowns. His 42-yard touchdown reception against Oregon in the first quarter of the Rose Bowl helped the Buckeyes break the game wide open. Notre Dame will have its hands full on defense with Smith and Emuka.

Flex: Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame)

Love is the sparkplug in this Notre Dame offense, and while he hasn't been at his best during the team's CFP run – he's been battling a knee injury – that doesn't take away from the impact he's had on this offense throughout the season. Love has totaled 1,121 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in 15 games this season. He has topped the 100-yard rushing mark in five games and has scored at least one rushing touchdown in 13 of the team's 15 games this season.

TE: Mitchell Evans (Notre Dame)

Notre Dame has been known as a tight end factory throughout the 21st century, producing the likes of Tyler Eifert, Kyle Rudolph, Cole Kmet and Michael Mayer. The next star on that list is Evans, who leads the team with 39 catches this season for 369 yards and three touchdowns. He hauled in five catches for 58 yards in Notre Dame's win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

OL: Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)

Jackson was a former five-star recruit in the 2021 class, ranked as the top interior lineman prospect in the country. He has enjoyed a standout career at Ohio State, being named a three-time All-Big Ten performer and a first-team All-American this season. He has moved around on the line this year due to injuries but has starred at every position he's played. Ohio State's national championship matchup against Notre Dame will mark the 40th career start for Jackson.

OL: Pat Coogan (Notre Dame)

Coogan is a two-year starter who made the move from guard to center this offseason and has shined throughout the year. In addition to being the team's starting center, Coogan also serves as the emotional leader of this Notre Dame team, often delivering fiery pregame speeches that have helped fuel Notre Dame's playoff run.

OL: Aamil Wagner (Notre Dame)

Wagner arrived at Notre Dame as a four-star recruit out of Dayton, Ohio. After redshirting his freshman season and appearing in seven games in 2023, Wagner earned a starting role on the offensive line this season and has started every game for the Fighting Irish this year. The 6-foot-6, 291-pound right tackle will be responsible for slowing down Ohio State's vaunted pass rush in the national title game.

OL: Rocco Spindler (Notre Dame)

Spindler is a two-year starter at right guard for the Fighting Irish and has helped open holes for one of the top rushing attacks in the country this season. The 6-5, 325-pound Spindler exited last week's Sugar Bowl victory over Penn State with an injury, but is expected to start in the national championship game against Ohio State.

OL: Josh Fryar (Ohio State)

Fryar has been a staple at right tackle for the Buckeyes this season, a year in which their offensive line has been put to the test due to several injuries. He is a two-year starter and was named All-Big Ten honorable mention this season after earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023.

Defense

DL: Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)

"Captain Jack" sent Ohio State to the national championship game with his strip-sack of Quinn Ewers, his former roommate, and 83-yard scoop-and-score touchdown. That's just one of the many plays that Sawyer has made in an eventful season, recording 56 total tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors. Now, Sawyer, who grew up right outside of Columbus, has a shot at leading his favorite childhood team to a national championship.

DL: JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State)

Alongside Sawyer, Tuimoloau has formed a pass rush that's felt unstoppable at times this postseason. Tuimoloau has recorded 5.5 of his 11 sacks this season in the three CFP games, adding a forced fumble. The senior edge rusher also has 56 total tackles and two forced fumbles this season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.

DL: Tyleik Williams (Ohio State)

Rounding out Ohio State's standout defensive line trio, Williams has been a force for the Buckeyes on the interior over the last couple of seasons. As a defensive tackle, Williams' stats aren't as gaudy as Sawyer's or Tuimoloau's, but he had an impressive year with 42 total tackles and 2.5 sacks to earn third-team All-Big Ten honors. He's also projected to be picked the highest out of Ohio State's defensive players in FOX Sports NFL Draft expert Rob Rang's most recent mock draft (pick No. 19). Tuimoloau (No. 27) and Sawyer (No. 31) were also included as first-round selections.

DL: Howard Cross III (Notre Dame)

The sixth-year defensive tackle has been among the best at his position in the nation over the last couple of years. After earning AP All-American second-team honors in 2023, Cross has recorded 26 total tackles and four sacks in 12 games this season. Cross had nine total tackles and a sack in Notre Dame's two matchups against Ohio State over the last two years.

LB: Cody Simon (Ohio State)

Simon has been outstanding for the Buckeyes this season, especially during the team's CFP run. The OSU linebacker had 2.5 sacks in Ohio State's win over Indiana in November before tacking on two more sacks in its dominant Rose Bowl victory against Oregon. Those 4.5 sacks accounted for the seven that he's had this season to go with his team-high 104 total tackles and a forced fumble. His strong year helped him earn first-team All-Big Ten honors for the first time in his career.

LB: Jack Kiser (Notre Dame)

Kiser was seemingly everywhere in Notre Dame's Orange Bowl win over Penn State. He matched his career-high in total tackles in a game with 10, nearly adding an interception as he picked off Drew Allar on a play in the fourth quarter that was wiped away due to a pass interference call. That came on the heels of his standout performance against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, getting a third-down sack to set the tone early on. His 85 total tackles were a team-high this season, as he also added two forced fumbles and two sacks. Kiser has already etched his name in Notre Dame lore as the title game will be his 70th, extending his program record for the most games played.

LB: Drayk Bowen (Notre Dame)

Bowen, a sophomore who won the high school Butkus Award in 2022, has put himself in line to join the lineage of great Notre Dame linebackers. He has recorded 70 total tackles with a sack and two forced fumbles so far this season. Like Kiser, Bowen was active in the Orange Bowl win with eight total tackles.

CB: Leonard Moore (Notre Dame)

Moore has turned into an unexpected pivotal piece for the Fighting Irish this season. The freshman, who was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024 (per 247 Sports), emerged after star corner Benjamin Morrison went down with a season-ending hip injury in the middle of October. Moore has recorded 43 total tackles, two interceptions, 10 passes defended and two forced fumbles this season, with Pro Football Focus grading him as Notre Dame's best defensive player and giving him a spot on the FWAA Freshman All-America Team. Moore has only allowed six receptions on 16 targets for just 43 yards in Notre Dame's three CFP games, per PFF, making him a name to watch beyond Monday's title game.

DB: Christian Gray (Notre Dame)

Notre Dame has another standout corner who isn't draft-eligible, starting opposite of Moore. Gray, a sophomore, has been a key part of one of the nation's best secondaries this season, recording 32 total tackles, three interceptions, nine passes defended and a forced fumble. Two of those interceptions came at pivotal points in Notre Dame's season. One was a 99-yard pick-six in the final minutes of its win over USC, preventing the Trojans from tying the game. The other was his diving grab to intercept Allar in the final minute of Notre Dame's win over Penn State.

S: Xavier Watts (Notre Dame)

While Notre Dame has a pair of younger corners playing the boundary, it has a veteran presence backing them up. Watts has been one of the sport's best safeties over the last couple of seasons, winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for his play in 2023. The redshirt senior was a consensus All-American again in 2024, recording 75 total tackles, six interceptions, eight passes defended and a forced fumble. He came up with a big interception early in Notre Dame's Round 1 win over Indiana and will seek to make another big play in his final college game as he's one of the top safety prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

S: Caleb Downs (Ohio State)

Ohio State made some splashy additions in the transfer portal this past offseason. None of them have had a bigger impact than Downs, who joined the team from Alabama. If he wasn't already, the sophomore firmly established himself as one of the best defensive players in the nation in 2024, earning unanimous All-American honors and being named the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year. His stat line might not pop compared to others (76 total tackles, half-sack, two interceptions, six passes defended), but his ability to make plays in open space has earned him comparisons to Troy Polamalu. He also has a return touchdown this season and got the game-clinching interception in Ohio State's win over Texas.

