2025 NFL mock draft: Which Colorado star will Titans pick at No. 1?

The conclusion of the NFL's regular season on Sunday night locked in the selection order for the first 18 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, with the Tennessee Titans "earning" the right to No. 1 overall.

History suggests the Titans will invest in a quarterback. After all, that's the position that has led off eight of the past 10 drafts. And more specifically to the Titans, neither Will Levis (63.1% completion rate with 13 passing touchdowns vs. 12 interceptions) nor Mason Rudolph (64% with 9 TDs vs. 9 INTs) moved the needle as part-time starters this season.

It was ugly enough that some believe Tennessee should first be looking to replace general manager Ran Carthon (hired in January 2023) and head coach Brian Callahan (hired in January 2024).

Whomever is making the decision for the Titans this spring will have a difficult choice as this year's quarterback class is, frankly, not as gifted nor as deep as recent crops.

In fact, with many gifted prospects choosing NIL and transfer opportunities at the college level rather than gambling on NFL contracts, the 2025 draft class is weaker in quality and quantity than most I've covered since the turn of the century.

1. Tennessee Titans (3-14): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

With Will Levis the only quarterback currently under contract with the Titans for 2025, Tennessee has the cap flexibility to pursue a veteran in free agency or trade. Brian Callahan was hired after helping former No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow become a star in Cincinnati, and he'd likely relish the opportunity to hand-pick his signal-caller in Tennessee. Travis Hunter is one of a handful of dominant defenders who, frankly, should be selected first. Improved quarterback play is the quickest route to the playoffs, however, and both Ran Carthon and Callahan might need it to keep their jobs. Sanders' poise and precision are a nice fit in Callahan's offense.

2. Cleveland Browns (3-14): Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Browns have sunk an awful lot of money and draft picks into their secondary over the years, but turning down the opportunity to land a playmaker like Hunter just seems too illogical, even for this long-suffering franchise. The Browns surrendered 26 touchdown passes in 2024 with an NFL-worst four interceptions. Hunter's combination of instincts and ball skills rivals some of the greatest I've seen at the position, earning comparisons to Charles Woodson and, of course, his college coach, Deion Sanders.

3. New York Giants (3-14): Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Like the Titans at No. 1 overall, the Giants have an obvious need at quarterback with Drew Lock a free agent and Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle the only others on the roster. Ward isn't as polished as his Heisman highlights suggest but his quick release and flair for the dramatic could be big hits on Broadway.

4. New England Patriots (4-13): Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Patriots entered Week 18 projected to have the No. 1 overall pick, but a stunning victory over the Buffalo Bills pushed them three spots lower and yet still cost head coach Jerod Mayo his job. Whoever his replacement will be — former Patriots linebacker and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is rumored to be a candidate — will recognize Graham's talent. Paired with blossoming star Keion White, the Patriots could have the makings of a dominant defensive line.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4–13): Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Jaguars' toothless 29:6 touchdown to interception ratio begs for reinforcements. Current starting safety Andre Cisco is a pending free agent. If in position to select Starks, the draft's unquestioned best safety, the Jaguars should pounce.

6. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13): Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

With Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and now Denver rookie Bo Nix turning the AFC West into an arms race, the Raiders could use a boost to their secondary. Johnson struggled with injuries this season but when healthy, he's a proven star with plus size, physicality and ball skills.

7. New York Jets (5-12): Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

After back-to-back seasons of disappointment, Jets fans need some solace. It could come in the 2025 draft if it falls this way with Carter — the most explosive edge rusher in the class — dropping into New York's lap. The Jets already boast a formidable pass rush with Will McDonald and Quinnen Williams leading the way, but Carter could make a strong group one of the league's elite.

8. Carolina Panthers (5-12): Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M

The Panthers looked pretty toothless in the pass rush department in 2024 with grizzled veterans A'Shawn Washington and Ja'deveon Clowney their top sackmasters with 5.5 and 4.5 takedowns, respectively. Scourton isn't talked about enough as a top-10 talent. Stout, powerful and technically refined, he's a pro-ready bruiser who could help a healthy Derrick Brown turn around this defense quickly next season.

9. New Orleans Saints (5-12): Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

The Saints showed signs of life since replacing Dennis Allen with Darren Rizzi as head coach, going 3-2 to cap the season. Like the aforementioned Panthers, the Saints could use a boost of youth and speed to help an aging pass rush that featured just one player — defensive tackle Bryan Bresee — with more than 5.5 sacks in 2024. Williams needs to add some variety to his rush, but his burst and bend suggest that his best football lies ahead of him.

10. Chicago Bears (5-12): Will Campbell, OL, LSU

The Bears provided Caleb Williams with plenty of weapons but need to do a better job of protecting their precocious young quarterback. An immediate standout who earned Second Team All-SEC honors from league coaches as a true freshman, Campbell ascended to First Team honors in 2023, showing off the size, agility and strength to warrant a selection in the top half of the first round.

11. San Francisco 49ers (7-10): Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Age waits for no one and the 49ers learned that fact more abruptly than most NFL teams in 2024 with many of its best players succumbing to injury. Star left tackle Trent Williams turns 37 this summer. Conerly is a bit raw but is big, balanced and nasty. He could slide into guard for a year while being groomed as Williams' long-term successor.

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-10): Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Only the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns have rushed for fewer touchdowns this season than the Titans (seven), which stings that much more given that longtime star Derrick Henry is leading the NFL with 13 scores for Baltimore. Like King Henry, Jeanty is a bonafide bell-cow whose vision, agility, balance through contact and breakaway speed could take a lot of the pressure off Tennessee's struggling passing attack.

13. Miami Dolphins (8-8): Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Sure, the loss of Tua Tagovailoa sidetracked Miami's season, but some would argue it was destined for disappointment once the Dolphins lost star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency. Harmon isn't the same caliber of pass rusher as Wilkins but the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder is stout against the run and plays with passion, offering an immediate upgrade to a defensive line needing more beef.

14. Indianapolis Colts (8-9): Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Like it or not, the Colts' decision to draft Anthony Richardson is a statement about general manager Chris Ballard's willingness to gamble on upside. While the Colts boast impressive production at linebacker, they lack difference-makers. Walker is one of the most intriguing defenders in this class, boasting the range and physicality to make plays all over the field.

15. Atlanta Falcons (8-9): James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

In three of the past five seasons (2024, 2022, 2021) the Falcons have finished either last or 31st in the NFL in sacks. With defensive-minded head coach Raheem Morris now pushing buttons, expect a renewed focus up front. Like the Falcons' pass rush, Pearce started the season slowly, but he caught fire late, registering 7.5 in his final nine games — all against SEC competition.

16. Arizona Cardinals (7-9): Kelvin Banks, OL, Texas

Kyler Murray's maturation this season as a legitimate franchise quarterback is one of the key storylines in an NFC West division seemingly up for grabs. The Cardinals have done a fine job of protecting him with blockers and pass-catchers in recent years and may see Banks — a collegiate left tackle who some scouts like better inside in the NFL — as an upgrade over journeyman Evan Brown at left guard.

17. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8): Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Even after drafting Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson a year ago, the Bengals might want to reinvest at the position should the ultra-talented Grant still be on the board. Cincinnati is tight against the cap and hoping to re-sign star wideout Tee Higgins. Starters B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins are each pending free agents.

18. Seattle Seahawks (9-7): Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State

It has been the same old story in Seattle for a decade or more. A porous offensive line is keeping the Seahawks from taking flight. Simmons initially caught scouts' attention at San Diego State and played well for the Buckeyes prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury in October. If teams are satisfied with his recovery, he'll be a first-round selection this spring. He has the girth to play guard and the athleticism for tackle, giving Seattle much-needed flexibility.

19. Houston Texans (10-7): Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Texans have played the run well this season, but with veteran defensive linemen Foley Fatukasi and Mario Edwards, Jr. each pending free agents, Houston might choose to go with a cheaper, larger alternative via the draft. The 6-foot-2, 320-pound Williams is built like a run-stuffer but is surprisingly active in pass protection, playing with the fire head coach DeMeco Ryans will love.

20. Denver Broncos (10-7): Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

There were plenty of critics when the Broncos selected Bo Nix in the first round a year ago, but now the top priority is surrounding the prized rookie with playmakers. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Warren possesses the soft hands and body control that might remind Sean Payton of one of his best players back in New Orleans, former All-Pro Jimmy Graham.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7): Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Buccaneers may have won the NFC South but they did so despite fielding one of the league's most porous secondaries, surrendering 27 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Barron is a technically sound corner with instincts, speed and physicality.

22. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6): Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Few coaches prioritize tight ends like Jim Harbaugh, and he might jump at the opportunity to reunite with Loveland, one of the better all-around pass-catchers in this class. Averaging a career-low 10.6 yards per reception in 2024, Loveland likely won't generate first-round buzz from the analytics crowd, but the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder possesses the soft hands and balance through contact to be a monster in the middle in the NFL.

23. Los Angeles Rams (10-6): Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

While its skill position talent gets most of the attention, the Rams returned to NFC West supremacy in 2024 because they were the most physical team along the line of scrimmage in the division. Membou plays with the Rams' desired brand of grit and nastiness, offering the club a long-term solution at right tackle.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

When operating at their best, the Steelers can score on anyone. Its offense is far too reliant on big-play wideout George Pickens, however. At a power-packed 5-11, 210 pounds, Burden is at his best after the catch, offering Deebo Samuel-like versatility to an offense that needs weapons.

25. Green Bay Packers (11-6): Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

After signing a 3-year, $64 million dollar extension in the offseason, the Packers certainly don't appear ready to move on from star defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Nolen has emerged this season as a Top 25 candidate, flashing the agility and power combination to wreak havoc.

26. Washington Commanders (12-5): Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

A quality defensive front could see changes next year with veterans Dante Fowler and Dorance Armstrong each free agents. Head coach Dan Quinn cut his coaching teeth working on the defensive line and he could become enamored with the unique combination of size, strength and athleticism offered by the 6-foot-6, 290-pound Stewart.

27. Baltimore Ravens (12-5): JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Annually one of the draft "winners," the Ravens have shown a real knack for rescuing talented prospects who fall on draft day. That could be the case with Tuimoloau — who may lack eye-popping statistics — but is a powerful bull-rusher with underrated athleticism and a knack for making the game-changing play in big moments.

28. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3): Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

When healthy, Dallas Goedert has proven himself to be a quality starting tight end in the NFL. However, he's missed at least one game each season since entering the league in 2018 and turns 30 in January. I expect Taylor to rise throughout the draft process. He's agile and a natural pass-catcher with impressive NFL bloodlines. His father (Jason Taylor) and uncle (Zach Thomas) were both legends on the field in Miami and are now each in the Hall of Fame.

29. Buffalo Bills (13-4): Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Bills dedicated a whopping $132 million to tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown in the offseason and that likely means the club will be looking for youthful bargains on the interior. Like many Alabama blockers before him, Booker is a prototypically built bulldozer whose best football lies ahead of him.

30. Minnesota Vikings (14-3): Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

The Vikings' cornerback room is older than most, with 35-year-old Stephon Gilmore starting in his 13th NFL season. Given the aerial assaults in the NFC North division, adding youth and playmaking ability at this spot in the offseason seems like a foregone conclusion. Revel was receiving first-round grades from scouts prior to suffering a torn ACL in September. If he can prove his health prior to the draft, teams could see him as a bargain at this point in the draft.

31. Detroit Lions (15-2): Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State

Even before the tragic injury to star pass rusher Aiden Hutchinson, Sawyer likely would have been a favorite of Lions' general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, as he plays with the hustle, desire and instincts they crave. Sawyer isn't the flashiest athlete — which is why some scouts see him as more of a Day Two candidate — but he's battle-tested and dependable.

32. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2): Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Given that the Chiefs traded for DeAndre Hopkins and selected speedster Xavier Worthy in the first round last spring, adding another wide receiver might seem unlikely. Hopkins, however, is a pending free agent as are four "other" receivers for KC, including veterans Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster. Boasting rare size and hand strength to reel in jump-balls, the 6-foot-5, 212-pound McMillan is a big play magnet with the positional versatility Andy Reid covets.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

