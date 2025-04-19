College Football
Missouri State safety Todric McGee dies from possible accidental gunshot, authorities say
Missouri State safety Todric McGee dies from possible accidental gunshot, authorities say

Published Apr. 19, 2025 11:21 p.m. ET

Missouri State safety Todric McGee died early Saturday from what authorities said was a possible accidental and self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 21.

Cris Swaters, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said officers responding to a request for a wellness check found McGee at his home Friday morning.

"He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died. This is an active investigation," Swaters said via email.

The university reported news of his death Saturday, saying that he died from injuries sustained at home the previous day.

McGee was entering his fifth season with the Bears and was the starting safety in 2023 and 2024. He earned all-conference honors in 2023.

"Our football family is in shock and in mourning at the loss of Todric," head coach Ryan Beard was quoted as saying in the statement. He asked people to respect the privacy of McGee's family and of the football team, adding, "Join us in praying for Todric and the people who loved him."

McGee grew up in Wichita, Kansas, and graduated from Wichita Northwest High School.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

