Bill Belichick's UNC contract remains unsigned, but GM dismisses idea he'll leave

If an NFL team opts to hire Bill Belichick this offseason, it could potentially do so without owing a dime to North Carolina .

Belichick has yet to officially sign his contract at North Carolina, which could create an issue with his buyout, CBS Sports reported Thursday. UNC general manager Michael Lombardi confirmed that Belichick hasn't officially signed his contract yet.

"Contracts are very complicated and if you understand the North Carolina system, it's a state institution, it takes a while to get things done," Lombardi told ESPN's "Pat McAfee Show." "There's a lot of hurdles to go through. I haven't signed my contract yet."

The details of Belichick's contract showed that he had a $10 million buyout if he were to leave for another job before June 1. However, the buyout drops to $1 million after June 1, which has led to speculation over whether Belichick will be in Chapel Hill for the long haul.

The months-long period between a coach agreeing to a job and a contract becoming official isn't atypical, CBS Sports noted in its report. For instance, Sherrone Moore's contract with Michigan wasn't finalized until September, which was almost nine months after he was promoted last offseason.

Still, multiple people told CBS Sports that the $10 million buyout would likely be in dispute if Belichick were to leave for the NFL. But Lombardi remained steadfast that Belichick is staying put.

"Bill is recruiting in DC today and Baltimore tomorrow," Lombardi wrote in one social media post on Thursday. "His focus is on North Carolina football, hiring staff members and developing the team. The NFL [isn't an] option so please stop making it one. Thank you."

Lombardi had more to say about Belichick's recruiting in another post.

Additionally, Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, wrote that she and Belichick are "overly committed" to UNC in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Despite the social media messages from those close to Belichick, NFL teams have reportedly asked the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach if he'd like to coach again at the professional level. As of Thursday, Belichick hasn't officially interviewed for any of the head coaching vacancies, including his former employer, the New England Patriots, who hired Mike Vrabel.

"I was with Bill every day during the fall. We talked about every single NFL job that could open up," Lombardi told ESPN. "Every time I would bring one up with hopes that he would be interested, he shot it down. He's where he wants to be."

What are the expectations for Bill Belichick in his first season at UNC?

Lombardi's quote would go against some of the previous reporting out there. Belichick inquired about the New York Jets ' opening after they fired Robert Saleh in October, several outlets reported in December. The Athletic noted at the time "formal" discussions between the two parties were never held.

But Belichick also indicated he'd be in Chapel Hill for the foreseeable future when he was introduced as UNC's head coach in December.

"I didn't come here to leave," Belichick said.

