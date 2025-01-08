National Football League Bill Belichick reportedly garnering NFL interest after accepting UNC job Published Jan. 8, 2025 4:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bill Belichick landed a coaching gig at the college level after parting ways with the New England Patriots last offseason, but another job in the NFL could still await him.

NFL teams have reached out to Belichick to see if he'd be willing to leave his job at North Carolina and become a head coach at the professional level again, NFL Media reported Wednesday. However, Belichick currently has no plans to return to the NFL, The Athletic later reported.

The Las Vegas Raiders, who have FOX Sports analyst Tom Brady as a minority owner, are among the teams that have inquired about Belichick potentially returning to the NFL, according to NFL Media. The Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce after one full season on Tuesday following a 4-13 season.

In a relatively unexpected move, Belichick agreed to become UNC's head coach in early December. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach previously never held an official coaching position in college, spending nearly 50 years in the NFL.

What are the expectations for Bill Belichick in his first season at UNC?

Belichick, who spent the 2024 season in media, sought a return to coaching at some level before taking the UNC job. He inquired about the New York Jets' head coach vacancy after they fired Robert Saleh in October, multiple outlets reported in December. The Athletic noted at the time "formal" discussions between the two parties were never held.

Belichick memorably resigned from his post as Jets head coach a day after he was hired to become the head coach of the Patriots. The decision by Belichick helped spark some intense on and off-field moments between the two teams during Belichick's 24 seasons in New England.

In addition to the Raiders and Jets, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Patriots currently have head coach openings. In December, ESPN reported that Belichick and a group of people close to him viewed the Bears as the most attractive landing spot.

If he's interested in returning to the NFL, Belichick would clearly be the most accomplished coach available on the market. In addition to the six Super Bowl wins, Belichick led the Patriots to 17 AFC East titles and nine AFC championships. He's also 15 wins shy of breaking Don Shula's all-time wins record.

However, Belichick will turn 73 in April. If he takes another NFL job, Belichick would become the oldest head coach in league history by the time the 2025 season ends.

Hiring Belichick could also come with a cost. He has a $10 million buyout if he leaves UNC before June 1, but that number might be different if Belichick leaves for an NFL gig, according to NFL Media. Belichick's buyout clause drops to $1 million if he leaves on June 1 or later.

Belichick indicated he'd be in Chapel Hill for the long haul when he was introduced as UNC's head coach in December.

"I didn't come here to leave," Belichick said.

