Michigan coach Sherrone Moore signs full contract, nearly 9 months after initial agreement
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has signed his complete contract, nearly nine months after he began working under an initial agreement.
University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono and athletic director Warde Manuel made the announcement on Wednesday. The news that Moore had signed his deal was first reported by FOX Sports' Joel Klatt on "Big Noon Kickoff" before Michigan's 31-12 loss to Texas on Saturday, the Wolverines' first under Moore as a head coach in any capacity.
"He is a proven leader and has been a great ambassador during his seven-plus years representing Michigan," the school's leaders said in a joint statement.
When Jim Harbaugh left in late January to take over the Los Angeles Chargers after leading the Wolverines to a national championship, Moore signed a five-year contract with a starting salary of $5.5 million.
"Our University of Michigan administration led by president Santa Ono and athletic director Warde Manuel has been tremendous throughout this process, and I am excited to have this full contract completed," Moore said. "Their support for our team is greatly appreciated and all three of us are aligned in our goals for this football program.
"We want the attention to be on the players that work so hard to represent this team and university at the highest level."
Michigan opened the season with a 30-10 win over Fresno State and is coming off the aforementioned loss to then-No. 3 Texas.
The Wolverines will play their third of four straight home games on Saturday against Arkansas State.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
