National Football League
2025 NFL coaching/GM tracker: Interviews, rumors, personnel changes
National Football League

2025 NFL coaching/GM tracker: Interviews, rumors, personnel changes

Published Dec. 30, 2024 11:25 a.m. ET

The 2024 NFL regular season isn't over yet, but the coaching carousel is starting to turn.

Three teams fired their head coaches in the middle of the regular season and one of those teams also fired their general manager, giving them a head start in the hiring process. However, they can't speak to candidates employed by other teams until the regular season ends. 

Let's take an early look at which teams have vacancies across the league and who they have their eyes on early in the process.

Personnel changes

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago Bears (HC)

  • The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus after two-plus seasons on Nov. 29. Chicago went 14-32 over Eberflus' tenure, including a 4-8 record with him at the helm in 2024. Thomas Brown, the team's interim offensive coordinator at the time, is serving as the interim coach.

New Orleans Saints (HC)

  • The Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen after two-plus seasons on Nov. 4. New Orleans went 18-25 during Allen's tenure, losing seven straight games to fall to 2-7 before parting ways with its head coach. Saints assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is serving as the interim coach.

New York Jets (HC, GM)

  • The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh after three-plus seasons on Oct. 8. New York went 20-36 during Saleh's tenure, going 2-3 to start the 2024 season before dismissing him. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is serving as the interim coach.
  • The Jets fired general manager Joe Douglas after five-plus seasons on Nov. 19. New York failed to make the postseason once over Douglas' tenure, holding a losing record in each season. Senior personnel advisor Phil Savage is serving as the interim general manager.

Head coach interviews

New York Jets

General manager interviews

New York Jets

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes