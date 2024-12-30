National Football League 2025 NFL coaching/GM tracker: Interviews, rumors, personnel changes Published Dec. 30, 2024 11:25 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NFL regular season isn't over yet, but the coaching carousel is starting to turn.

Three teams fired their head coaches in the middle of the regular season and one of those teams also fired their general manager, giving them a head start in the hiring process. However, they can't speak to candidates employed by other teams until the regular season ends.

Let's take an early look at which teams have vacancies across the league and who they have their eyes on early in the process.

Personnel changes

Chicago Bears (HC)

The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus after two-plus seasons on Nov. 29. Chicago went 14-32 over Eberflus' tenure, including a 4-8 record with him at the helm in 2024. Thomas Brown, the team's interim offensive coordinator at the time, is serving as the interim coach.

New Orleans Saints (HC)

The Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen after two-plus seasons on Nov. 4. New Orleans went 18-25 during Allen's tenure, losing seven straight games to fall to 2-7 before parting ways with its head coach. Saints assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is serving as the interim coach.

New York Jets (HC, GM)

The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh after three-plus seasons on Oct. 8. New York went 20-36 during Saleh's tenure, going 2-3 to start the 2024 season before dismissing him. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is serving as the interim coach.

The Jets fired general manager Joe Douglas after five-plus seasons on Nov. 19. New York failed to make the postseason once over Douglas' tenure, holding a losing record in each season. Senior personnel advisor Phil Savage is serving as the interim general manager.

Head coach interviews

New York Jets

General manager interviews

New York Jets

