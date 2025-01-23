National Football League Jaguars land Bucs OC Liam Coen as next head coach after drama-filled search, per reports Published Jan. 23, 2025 11:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their next head coach after all.

Coen has told the Buccaneers that he's taking the job with the Jaguars, ESPN reported Thursday night.

The Jags' courtship of Coen took several twists and turns. After previously interviewing with the team, Coen removed his name from consideration for the job earlier in the week. He then accepted a lucrative extension from the Buccaneers.

Later that same day, the Jaguars announced the firing of general manager Trent Baalke after they failed to land second interviews with three of their top coaching candidates, including Coen. Coen initially declined an in-person interview with the Jaguars because of Baalke, who has a less-than-ideal reputation in league circles.

One day later, Coen, who had not signed his extension with the Buccaneers, went north to Jacksonville to meet with ownership about its head-coaching vacancy in secret.

Despite waiting several weeks to part ways with Baalke, Jaguars owner Shad Khan got a deal done with his Coen, his favorite candidate. One of the reasons Coen changed his mind, according to The Athletic, is that he would have a hand in choosing Baalke's replacement.

Khan said earlier this month that he wanted someone in charge who could bring some creativity to Jacksonville, saying "being unpredictable is I think modern football, and we have to be able to show that on the field."

The 39-year-old Coen was the architect of one of Tampa Bay's most productive offenses in its history in 2024. The Buccaneers ranked third in the NFL in yards (399.6 per game) and fourth in points (29.5).

Coen had less success during his first NFL season, in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams ranked last in the league in yards while playing half the season without quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp. Coen returned to the college ranks (Kentucky) following that year.

But he was so impressive this season with quarterback Baker Mayfield and rookie running back Bucky Irving that even some Bucs fans speculated about the team moving on from 61-year-old head coach Todd Bowles and handing the reins to Coen.

Instead, Coen will take over for Doug Pederson, who was fired in January after a second straight disappointing season in Jacksonville. The Jaguars finished the season in third place in the AFC South with a record of 4-13.

Coen inherits a roster filled with potential, led by 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence. In his fourth season, Lawrence was limited to 10 games due to injury and finished the season with 2,045 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, 119 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and seven interceptions. The starting QB signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension in June 2024.

In addition to Lawrence, the team also has an up-and-coming star receiver in Brian Thomas Jr. , a few foundational pieces on defense (cornerback Tyson Campbell and pass rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker ), a planned $1.4 billion stadium renovation and around $50 million in salary cap space for 2025. Jacksonville will also have the fifth overall draft pick in April.

Next up, the team will turn its attention to hiring a new general manager now that Coen is officially on board as its head coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

