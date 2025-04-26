National Football League 2025 Big Bets report: Despite wait, Sanders-to-Browns bettors cash in Updated Apr. 26, 2025 6:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA and NHL playoffs are well underway. And the MLB season is through its first month.

But make no mistake: This past week, NFL Draft odds were easily the most-talked-about topic in the sports betting universe.

Specifically, any NFL Draft prop bets tied to Shedeur Sanders. And more specifically, the prop of which team would draft the Colorado quarterback.

More on that market, along with other notable bets, unique wins and major wagers — winners and losers alike — over the past week or so.

Cleveland Comes Calling

The Cleveland Browns were actually among the favorites to select Sanders in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft. So too were the New Orleans Saints and, as the first round arrived, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Then Round 1 came and went Thursday, with no team calling Sanders’ name. Ditto for Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night.

By the time Saturday’s Round 4 arrived, DraftKings Sportsbook had Cleveland a longer shot as Sanders’ landing spot. The Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders were the favorites at +190 and +350, respectively. Those two were among a dozen teams ahead of Cleveland on the oddsboard.

So if you jumped on the Browns +3000, well, claim your prize. Cleveland drafted Sanders with the sixth pick in the fifth round, 144th overall, ending the long national nightmare.

A $100 bet on Sanders to the Browns prior to Round 4 would’ve profited $3,000. Here’s hoping someone had it.

Earlier this week, a DraftKings customer put $500 at +500 on Cleveland to select Sanders. It took a lot longer to cash out than that bettor likely expected, but it’s hard to complain about $2,500 in profit (total payout $3,000).

If you missed the NFL Draft boat on Sanders odds, then maybe you’ll want a piece of this: FanDuel Sportsbook opened Sanders +4000 to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Feeling The Draft

OK, one more note on NFL Draft betting, then on to other things. Because this bet is just too good not to share.

Miami QB Cam Ward was a massive favorite to go No. 1 overall, which he did, to the Tennessee Titans. BetMGM had Ward -10000. That means it took a $100 bet to win one dollar.

One customer decided to take it to even more of an extreme.

You read that right. The bettor put $1 on Ward to go No. 1 overall, winning a penny.

That profit surely didn’t last long, but the story will.

Parlay Partay

At Caesars Sports, a bettor got way involved in live betting on Tuesday. The customer put $25 on a 13-leg parlay, all on events that were in progress.

Granted, most of those legs were on favorites, and in some cases strong favorites. But favorites do lose. Especially with so many chances to do so.

In this case, though, all 13 legs delivered.

And at massive odds of +54028 — or in easier-to-read terms, about 540/1 — the bettor profited more than $13,000.

On Monday night, ahead of Game 2 between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets, a DraftKings customer got creative with the number four on a $25 four-leg parlay:

All four players hit exactly four 3-pointers apiece.

Odds on the parlay were +28000 (280/1), but the bettor also utilized a 20% odds boost, taking the price up to +33600 (336/1). Total profit: A tidy $8,400.

That’s some beautiful ROI.

Puck Luck

Goals in hockey are tough to predict, and even more so in the playoffs. But a Caesars Sports customer correctly ID’d eight goalscorers in Monday’s postseason games.

The bettor put a modest $10 on an eight-leg player parlay, and all eight players found the net. So the bettor profited a massive $75,602.29.

Don’t forget that 29 cents.

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

Hoops and hockey playoffs have led to quite a few major wagers over the first week of action. Caesars Sports saw several big plays, including one that survived despite an implosion by the Memphis Grizzlies.

In Thursday night’s Game 3 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis led by 29 points in the second quarter. But Ja Morant suffered a hip injury in the second quarter and didn’t return.

The Grizzlies ultimately gave back every point of that lead and then some, losing 114-108. Still, a Caesars customer cashed with a $73,500 bet on Grizzlies +10 (-105). The bettor profited $70,000, for a total payout of $143,500.

Other notable bets of the past week or so:

$56,000 Magic +11 vs. Celtics Game 2. Orlando kept it just within the point spread in a 109-100 loss, securing a profit of $50,909 for the bettor (total payout $106,909).

$55,000 Magic +5.5 vs. Celtics Game 3. Orlando actually got the outright win, 95-93. The bettor netted a profit of $50,000 (total payout $105,000).

$50,000 Knicks -7 vs. Pistons Game 1. New York won 123-112, so the bettor profited $45,454.55 (total payout $95,454.55).

$50,000 Phillies moneyline -135 vs. Mets on Tuesday. Philly fell 5-1, so that’s a generous donation to the house.

$40,000 Wild moneyline +170 vs. Golden Knights Game 1. Minnesota lost 4-2.

With those big bets, keep in mind, these are high-roller customers who can absorb such a loss. Regular Joes and Janes like you and me cannot.

So keep it reasonable. Never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on X: @PatrickE_Vegas

