Jaguars part ways with GM Trent Baalke after top head coach candidates bow out

General manager Trent Baalke is out in Jacksonville after the Jaguars failed to land second interviews with three of their top coaching candidates.

Team owner Shad Khan made the announcement Wednesday, hours after Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen withdrew his name for consideration for the Jaguars job and agreed to a new contract with the Buccaneers. Coen had been scheduled to interview with the Jaguars on Wednesday.

"Following several discussions with Trent Baalke this week, we both arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately," Khan said in a statement. "Trent leaves us with my deepest appreciation for his efforts over the past five seasons."

Ethan Waugh will serve as interim general manager and will "continue the process of interviewing candidates to serve as our new head coach," Khan said.

It had become clear that Baalke was impeding Jacksonville's coaching search, with Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn taking other jobs without a sit-down interview with the Jaguars. And Coen's call may have forced Khan's hand when the OC canceled a visit to Jacksonville and chose to keep his current job in Tampa Bay.

Jacksonville had narrowed its search to Coen, Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Graham and Saleh are scheduled for in-person interviews on Thursday and Friday.

Khan insisted after firing Doug Pederson earlier this month that Baalke's retention as GM would not affect the coaching search. He was wrong.

"I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville and look forward to introducing a new head coach who will make that happen for our players and fans alike," Khan said.

The 60-year-old Baalke developed a less-than-spotless reputation around the league, and three of the five coaches he hired in San Francisco and Jacksonville — Jim Tomsula, Chip Kelly and Urban Meyer — had one-and-done tenures.

Baalke's drafts were mixed. He hit on Trevor Lawrence, right tackle Anton Harrison and Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round. But he chose defensive end Travon Walker over Aidan Hutchinson and whiffed on first-rounder Devin Lloyd as well as several second-day picks: offensive tackle Walker Little, safety Andre Cisco, center Luke Fortner and linebacker Chad Muma.

His free-agent classes were equally spotty, with the latest one being among the least productive in team history.

The Jaguars committed more than $150 million, including roughly $90 million guaranteed, to sign seven free agents. The group included receiver Gabe Davis, journeyman cornerback Ronald Darby and oft-injured defensive lineman Arik Armstead. None of them made the Jags better.

The unceremonious ending to his time in Jacksonville was the latest black eye for a GM whose resume includes working alongside five consecutive coaches who were fired: Meyer (2021), Doug Marrone (2020), Kelly (2016), Tomsula (2015) and Jim Harbaugh (2014). Baalke worked as a football operations consultant to the NFL for three years between front-office stints with San Francisco and Jacksonville.

Jaguars fans have long called for Baalke to get the boot. They even organized a "Klown Out" during the 2021 season finale to protest Khan's decision to keep Baalke in place before he hired Pederson.

With Baalke finally out of the picture, Jacksonville could double back on Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Under NFL rules, the earliest they can interview again is next week because their teams are in conference title games.

Nonetheless, the Jaguars (4-13) will move forward with three fewer candidates in play. The question now becomes how much more attractive is the job without Baalke in the mix?

They have a young quarterback (Lawrence) with upside, a budding star at receiver (Thomas Jr.), a few defensive building blocks (cornerback Tyson Campbell and pass rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Walker), a relatively new practice facility, a $1.4 billion stadium renovation upcoming and a hands-off owner with deep pockets.

They have the fifth overall draft pick in April and roughly $50 million in salary cap space for 2025, play in arguably the NFL's weakest division (AFC South) and work in a state with plenty of sunshine and no income tax. They also went 3-10 in one-score games — an indication they could be a quick fix.

But Khan is committed to playing at least one home game annually in London — even though it may put the team at a competitive disadvantage — and will play home games in 2026 in front of a reduced capacity and play all of 2027 away from Jacksonville.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

