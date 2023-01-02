National Football League Tagovailoa likely out for Jets-Dolphins finale; Bridgewater uncertain 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Miami Dolphins could be without their starting and backup quarterbacks with their playoff hopes on the line when they take on the New York Jets in Week 18.

Tua Tagovailoa is not a part of the Dolphins' preparation for their regular-season finale as he's still in concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday. In addition, McDaniel remained unsure about the status of Teddy Bridgewater , who suffered a broken finger on his throwing hand in the Dolphins' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

"For me, I'm preparing for both Skylar [Thompson] and Teddy," McDaniel said. "I think it's too soon to know anything about Teddy.

"With Tua, I haven't even thought about playing status"

Tagovailoa was placed in concussion protocol on Dec. 26, a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers . He played the entirety of that game, throwing three second-half interceptions that helped the Packers rally from a double-digit deficit to win. A joint review by the NFL and NFLPA found that Tagovailoa didn't show any concussion symptoms during that game.

This is the second time Tagovailoa has been placed in concussion protocol this season, having missed two games in October following a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals . The NFL also made changes to its concussion protocols following Tagovailoa's episode.

Bridgewater started in place of Tagovailoa, who leads the league in passer rating, against the Patriots in Week 17. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown and an interception but left in the third quarter when he tried to tackle Kyle Dugger on the Patriots safety's pick-six.

McDaniel said that Bridgewater thought he could return to play in the game, though he briefly went to the locker room and never returned. The Dolphins will know more about Bridgewater's status for Week 18 on Wednesday, McDaniel added.

Thompson, a seventh-round rookie, completed 12 of 21 passes for 104 yards with a touchdown and an interception on Sunday, as he tried to lead the Dolphins to a comeback before falling 23-21. In six games this season, Thompson's completed 40 of 74 passes (54.1%) for 382 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, giving him a 56.2 passer rating.

Miami needs to beat New York and needs New England to lose to Buffalo in order to make the playoffs.

