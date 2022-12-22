National Football League NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Chargers-Colts 55 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Chargers square off against the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 16 NFL matchup.

The Chargers were victorious in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans, while the Colts suffered an epic defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in their matchup.

This is a pivotal game for the Chargers, who are the current favorites to win this matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chargers-Colts game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Naughty or Nice: Is Jeff Saturday possibly tanking the Colts season? With Indy continuing to struggle and Jonathan Taylor now out for the season, Nick Wright evaluates whether Saturday and owner Jim Irsay decided to tank or not.

RELATED: Week 16 lines

Chargers at Colts (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Chargers -4 (Chargers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Colts +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Herd Hierarchy: Lions leap in, Jaguars, Bengals pack Colin's Top 10 into Week 16 Colin Cowherd reveals his Top 10 teams heading into Week 16.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

Remember when the Jeff Saturday tenure started with a stunning victory over the Raiders? Since then, they lost close ones to the Eagles and Steelers, and then were blasted by Dallas and blew the biggest lead in NFL history in a road loss to Minnesota.

In the last two games, the Colts have been outscored by a whopping 55-0 in the fourth quarter. Winning time has been losing time. And now Jonathan Taylor is out for the season.

This line has gone up from -2.5 to -4, and it's tough to imagine taking the Colts here, especially with the Chargers getting healthier. Derwin James and Joey Bosa are expected to return. Bosa hasn't suited up since Week 3, and if he is healthy, look out.

The Colts may have scored 36 points against the Vikings but only averaged 4.3 yards per play, one offensive touchdown and one explosive play. LAC should take care of business.

PICK: Chargers (-4 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4 points

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more