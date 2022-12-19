National Football League NFL odds Week 16: Early lines for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What's better for NFL fans than the three weekly prime-time games?

When there are four prime-time games, as is the case this week as there is an additional prime-time game (Raiders-Steelers) on Christmas Eve.

And there's a huge NFC East Division showdown between the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles and 10-4 Dallas Cowboys. How popular are the Cowboys with bettors? "America's Team" is the slight favorite on the early lines.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 16 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Jaguars at Jets (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Jaguars -1.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Jets -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Bills at Bears (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -8.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Bills -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Saints at Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -3 (Browns favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Browns -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Saints +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined

Texans at Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -7 (Titans to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Titans -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Texans +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Seahawks at Chiefs (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Seahawks +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Giants at Vikings (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Bengals at Patriots (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Bengals -3.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Patriots +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Lions at Panthers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Lions -3 (Lions favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Lions -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Panthers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Falcons at Ravens (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Ravens -7 (Ravens favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Falcons +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Commanders at 49ers (1:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -7.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Commanders +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Eagles at Cowboys (1:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -1.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Eagles -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Raiders at Steelers (8:15 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Steelers -2.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Raiders +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Packers at Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Broncos at Rams (4:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Buccaneers at Cardinals (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Buccaneers -4.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Cardinals +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Chargers at Colts (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Chargers -3.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Colts +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

