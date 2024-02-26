NFL Scouting Combine Event Records Updated Feb. 26, 2024 3:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the NFL Draft draws closer, players are heading to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

As normal, there will be a mix of players in attendance, from those who are likely to be top picks (think Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels), those who are hoping to move up with an impressive display (think Blake Corum and Ladd McConkey), and others who are hoping to get their name on the draft boards of NFL teams.

The combine can be a nerve-racking event with the slightest misstep leading scouts to question a player's potential impact. Still, it can also be a huge help and deliver a massive boost to players, shooting them up draft boards and giving those players a massive increase in guaranteed money depending on the draft slot.

Amazingly enough, some players who dazzled in previous combines still hold records that they set years ago. Much of the buzz at the event comes from the 40-yard dash, where the record was most recently set in 2017 by then-Washington wide receiver John Ross, who posted a sizzling 4.22 time. But what are the records for all the events?

This is a list of the record-holders for each combine event:

(Note: these records are since 2006, when the NFL began officially keeping track of the data and using an electric timing system)

10-yard split

Record: RB Chris Johnson (East Carolina): 1.4 seconds (2008)

Next closest:

WR Henry Ruggs ( Alabama ): 1.43 seconds (2020)

WR Malcolm Mitchell ( Georgia ): 1.43 seconds (2016)

20-yard shuttle

Record: WR Brandin Cooks (Oregon State): 3.81 seconds (2014)

Next closest:

40-yard dash

Record: WR John Ross (Washington): 4.22 seconds (2017)

Next closest:

CB Kalon Barnes ( Baylor ): 4.23 seconds (2022)

RB Chris Johnson (East Carolina): 4.24 (2008)

3-Cone drill

Record: WR Jeff Maehl (Oregon): 6.42 seconds (2011)

Next closest:

DB Buster Skrine (Tennessee-Chattanooga): 6.44 seconds (2011)

LB David Long ( West Virginia ): 6.45 seconds

WR Scott Long ( Louisville ): 6.45 seconds

Vertical jump

Record: WR Chris Conley (Georgia): 45 inches (2015); CB Donald Washington (Ohio State): 45 inches (2009)

Next closest:

Broad jump

Record: CB Byron Jones (UConn): 12' 3'' (2015)

Next closest:

Bench Press

Record: DT Stephen Paea (Oregon State): 49 reps of 225 lbs (2011)

Next closest:

OL Mitch Petrus ( Arkansas ): 45 reps of 225 lbs (2010)

DL Mike Kudla ( Ohio State ): 45 reps of 225 lbs (2006)