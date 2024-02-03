National Football League
2024 NFL Combine Schedule: Dates, times, TV channel, how to watch
2024 NFL Combine Schedule: Dates, times, TV channel, how to watch

Published Feb. 3, 2024 12:57 p.m. ET

With the Super Bowl coming up in just a few days, that means the NFL Draft is just around the corner. But before each team decides on their draft big board, they expand their evaluations at the NFL Combine.

What is the NFL Combine?

Started in 1982, the NFL Combine is a four-day event each February that gives NFL scouts an opportunity to evaluate the top college football players who are eligible for this year's NFL Draft. The combine is invite-only and includes over 300 athletes. Players undergo medical, physical and mental drills and tests.

2024 NFL Combine Schedule

Thursday, February 29

  • Defensive ine and linebacker drills — 3 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1

  • Defensive back and tight end drills — 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2

  • Quarterback, running back and wide receiver drills — 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3

  • Offensive line drills - 1 p.m. ET

When is the 2024 NFL Combine?

The NFL Combine will take place from Thursday, February 29 to Sunday, March 3.

Where is the 2024 NFL Combine?

The 2024 NFL Combine will be located at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN - home of the Indianapolis Colts.

How can I watch the NFL Combine?

Live coverage of the 2024 NFL Combine will be available on the NFL Network and NFL+.

NFL Combine Drills, Tests and Evaluations

  • 40-yard dash
  • 225 bench press
  • Wonderlic test
  • Vertical jump
  • Broad jump
  • 20-yard shuttle
  • 60-yard shuttle
  • 3 cone drill
  • Drills based on each position
  • Team interviews
  • Injury evaluations
  • Drug screening
  • Cybex test
