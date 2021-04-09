National Football League NFL Mock Draft: 'The Herd' picks Nos. 1 through 16 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Colin Cowherd has taken the term "armchair general manager" to another level.

With the help of former NFL scout Bucky Brooks, Cowherd did a live mock draft of the first 16 picks in the upcoming draft on Thursday's episode of "The Herd."

In a first for Cowherd, he allowed for trades to transpire in the mock, which ⁠— spoiler alert ⁠— he and Brooks pulled off.

Without further ado, here are the top 16 picks in Cowherd and Brooks' draft, with the honors going to the guest of the show.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Brooks' thoughts: "Oh, I can't mess this up. I'm going with Trevor Lawrence, face of the franchise. Urban Meyer comes out of retirement because he gets the chance to get the No. 1 quarterback on the board. This is a no-brainer."

2. New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson, BYU

Cowherd's thoughts: "He's got a special arm. He's an athlete. Can do a little bit of everything. ... I'll take Zach Wilson, BYU, to the Jets ⁠— who have moved off Sam Darnold, so we know what they're taking."

3. San Francisco 49ers: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

Brooks' thoughts: "Kyle Shanahan moved up because he had to get his guy, Justin Fields from Ohio State. He wants an upgrade over what he has in Jimmy Garoppolo. He wants someone who can create plays on the move."

4. Denver Broncos (via ATL in proposed trade): QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Cowherd's thoughts: "I would like to make a trade. Are there any teams, Bucky, that you have ... would you like to make a trade?"

Brooks' thoughts: "The Denver Broncos! We're going to send you a boatload of picks because we're moving off of our quarterback, Drew Lock, and we're selecting our new quarterback of the future. How about Trey Lance, coming on board to be our quarterback?

5. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

Brooks' thoughts: "I'm going to get Joe Burrow a weapon over the middle of the field. I have someone who is now dynamic and explosive. Now we can play the kind of game we want to play."

6. Miami Dolphins: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Cowherd's thoughts: "Well, they're still rebuilding their offensive line, but they also want to ensure the success of Tua [Tagovailoa]. ... I already like them at wide receiver, but I find it too hard to pass up Ja'Marr Chase. ... Now Tua has no excuses."

7. Detroit Lions: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

Brooks' thoughts: "Physical player. Gives us someone on the second level that's a menacing presence. Also has some pass-rush ability."

8. Carolina Panthers: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

Cowherd's thoughts: "That is the weak spot on their offensive line. They've got the back in [Christian] McCaffrey. They've got [wide receivers] D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. Sam Darnold comes in, I'm giving him a 10-year left tackle."

9. Atlanta Falcons (via DEN in proposed trade): CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Cowherd's thoughts: "He is a playmaker. He is physical. He is long. He reminds me a little of Richard Sherman with better natural skills and talent."

10. Dallas Cowboys: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think they wanted to move up to get Kyle Pitts, but they didn't because Bucky took him at No. 5. So I think they're going to go [get] Surtain and work on that secondary."

11. New York Giants: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Brooks' thoughts: "They haven't been right in the passing game since they lost OBJ. Should've never traded Odell Beckham Jr. away, so let's go get Jaylen Waddle for the Giants."

12. Philadelphia Eagles: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Cowherd's thoughts: "Well, that was my pick for the Eagles. This is tough because they need a playmaker, too. ... I want to give Jalen Hurts every chance, so I'm going to go DeVonta Smith."

13. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

Brooks' thoughts: "Colin left me so many great options. I'm excited now. I get Rashawn Slater to protect the king in Justin Herbert."

14. Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

Cowherd's thoughts: "Mike Zimmer is a defensive coach. They need an edge rusher bad. ... In that division, you've got to get to Aaron Rodgers."

15. New England Patriots: LB Jamin Davis, Kentucky

Brooks' thoughts: "This is a tough one because what we've seen is a theme throughout the offseason for the Patriots. They're trying to become more athletic and dynamic. ... I'm sitting here, and I've got this linebacker from Kentucky that's terrific in the middle of the defense. He's fast and athletic."

16. Arizona Cardinals: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Cowherd's thoughts: "I'm in a division with a lot of big-time wide receivers. ... I'm going to go corner. ... He's a playmaker."

Check out the full breakdown of all of Cowherd's and Brooks' picks in the video below:

