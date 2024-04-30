Herd Hierarchy: Chiefs top Colin Cowherd's post-NFL Draft rankings; 49ers slide
The NFL Draft is over, and Colin Cowherd is back with another Herd Hierarchy, ranking his top 10 teams in the NFL.
Few will be surprised that all three teams atop Cowherd's list are among the four squads that made their respective conference championship games last season, including the now two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
But Cowherd is not nearly as high on the team that took the Chiefs to overtime in that Super Bowl — the San Francisco 49ers.
Here is a look at Cowherd's top 10 now that the dust has settled on the 2024 NFL Draft, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
10. Los Angeles Chargers
Super Bowl odds: +5000
Cowherd's thoughts: "Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh are great, but they lost a lot of offense — Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Gerald Everett. They lost productive, veteran dudes. I like [Ladd McConkey], I like Joe Alt — both good picks. They got Hayden Hurst, they got J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, but I don't think they're going to be quite as lethal offensively. But I love the coach, I love the quarterback, and I love their offensive tackles."
9. Houston Texans
Super Bowl odds: +1600
Cowherd's thoughts: "I may be wrong. They may be higher than this. I just love the way they're run. I liked their draft. I liked their free agent moves — Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunter, Joe Mixon. The last two years in personnel, they've done as well as anybody in this league. … I like the way they're coached, their quarterback, their front office."
8. Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl odds: +1400
Cowherd's thoughts: "Offensively, the team's stacked, with or without Jason Kelce. They have star receivers, a star tight end, and now Saquon Barkley as a star running back around Jalen Hurts. They have new coordinators, and I just want to watch that unfold. A couple of years ago, I loved their coordinators. Last year, I didn't like their coordinators. Let's see where they land this year."
7. Buffalo Bills
Super Bowl odds: +1300
Cowherd's thoughts: "I'm not having Josh Allen out of my top 10. I thought they had another excellent draft. Stefon Diggs was done there. Oh, they lost Gabe Davis — you never knew what you were getting with Gabe Davis. And they went out and drafted Keon Coleman. If we're going to give Kansas City credit for their star receiver in the draft, why can't I give Buffalo credit for theirs? I have the Bills still hovering around the Super Bowl bubble."
6. San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl odds: +550
Cowherd's thoughts: "They get Talanoa Hufanga back at safety, and they did address some secondary stuff this offseason. They had nine Pro Bowlers that all return from last year, and they went and drafted two receivers, including Ricky Pearsall in the first round. They're probably gonna move off Deebo Samuel. But — and I've said this — I think they peaked last year. I thought that was the best of them."
5. Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl odds: +1900
Cowherd's thoughts: "I love the Packers. I don't think they quite have the roster of Detroit, but I love them. Josh Jacobs is maybe the best or second-best running back in the league. They allowed the third-fewest sacks in the league. This team drafts as well as anybody. … The Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the best first four picks of anybody in the draft."
4. Los Angeles Rams
Super Bowl odds: +3200
Cowherd's thoughts: "I thought they had an unbelievable first four picks. Four guys who will start — Blake Corum won't start, but he'll play a ton behind Kyren Williams. All my executive buddies in this league scouts thought the Rams crushed it, and they crushed last year's draft, too. They lost Aaron Donald, but they went and literally got the two players they targeted. Jared Verse is the guy. … I think if Matthew Stafford is healthy, this team is going to be excellent."
3. Detroit Lions
Super Bowl odds: +1300
Cowherd's thoughts: "I think they have a stacked roster. I think they're the Niners, but with younger players and a more talented quarterback. They were No. 3 in total offense, No. 2 in passing offense. They can play from behind. They can play with the lead. They got to the conference championship for the first time since 1991. … Their big issue last year, like Philadelphia, was that they were getting torched at cornerback. They addressed both cornerback spots."
2. Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl odds: +950
Cowherd's thoughts: "They were the best team for most of the regular season. Why wouldn't I like them? They went and got Derrick Henry. They had a disappointing postseason, but they rolled teams in the regular season last year. There's no reason not to like them. Lamar Jackson is in his prime and the coaching staff is great."
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl odds: +600
Cowherd's thoughts: "They're at the top until somebody knocks them off. Travis Kelce and Chris Jones signed extensions. Xavier Worthy, I don't know how good he'll be — he worries me with his small size as a track guy — but if anybody's going to make it work, it'll be Kansas City. They added Hollywood Brown. If Rashee Rice returns, I think their receiving core will be much more worthy of acclaim than it was last year, and last year was the year to beat them."
