Caleb Williams holds court at NFL Combine, says he aims to 'rewrite history'
Caleb Williams holds court at NFL Combine, says he aims to 'rewrite history'

Updated Mar. 1, 2024 12:15 p.m. ET

USC quarterback Caleb Williams wowed the college football scene over the past three years. As for what's to come in the NFL, Williams reminded people at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine Friday that he tends to "rewrite history."

Williams won't take part in any drills at the combine but will do so at USC's pro day, which is March 20. He has also declined to undergo medical exams while at the combine, saying: "I'll be doing it at the team interviews. Not 32 teams can draft me."

The USC star is expected to be selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the latest odds having him leading the pack at -1600. If that notion follows through, Williams would be the first USC player to be selected with the No. 1 pick since Carson Palmer in 2003.

Williams spent the past two seasons at USC after beginning his collegiate career at Oklahoma in 2021; he followed his head coach, Lincoln Riley, from Oklahoma to USC. Williams won the Heisman trophy in his first season in L.A. (2022), totaling 4,537 passing yards, 382 rushing yards, 42 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 168.5 passer rating, while completing 66.6% of his passes.

Last season, Williams posted 3,633 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 11 rushing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 170.1 passer rating, while completing 68.6% of his passes.

LSU's Jayden Daniels — who won the 2023 Heisman — North Carolina's Drake Maye, Washington's Michael Penix, Oregon's Bo Nix and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy are among the other top quarterbacks in the 2024 draft class.

