National Football League
49ers reportedly acquiring defensive tackle Maliek Collins from Texans in trade
National Football League

49ers reportedly acquiring defensive tackle Maliek Collins from Texans in trade

Updated Mar. 13, 2024 1:55 p.m. ET

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly adding some defensive line help, as they have reached a deal to acquire defensive tackle Maliek Collins in a trade with the Houston Texans.

The move was first reported by ESPN. The Athletic reported that San Francisco is sending a seventh-round 2024 NFL Draft pick to Houston in exchange for Collins.

The move gives the 49ers some much-needed depth at the defensive tackle spot amid widespread reports that the team will release former first-round pick Arik Armstead when the new NFL league year officially opens at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, due to salary cap constraints. 

The 28-year-old Collins spent his last three seasons in Houston after stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders earlier in his NFL career. He started 16 games for the Texans last season and recorded five sacks, 41 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and a career-high 18 quarterback hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

More importantly to the 49ers, he proved himself as a starter under the defensive scheme of first-year Texans head coach Demeco Ryans, who was previously San Francisco's defensive coordinator. The 49ers still run the same defensive scheme that Ryans ran there and brought to Houston, making Collins a relatively easy fit with recently promoted defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Mock Draft: How has early free agency shaken up needs around the league?

2024 NFL Mock Draft: How has early free agency shaken up needs around the league?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes