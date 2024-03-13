National Football League 49ers reportedly acquiring defensive tackle Maliek Collins from Texans in trade Updated Mar. 13, 2024 1:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly adding some defensive line help, as they have reached a deal to acquire defensive tackle Maliek Collins in a trade with the Houston Texans.

The move was first reported by ESPN. The Athletic reported that San Francisco is sending a seventh-round 2024 NFL Draft pick to Houston in exchange for Collins.

The move gives the 49ers some much-needed depth at the defensive tackle spot amid widespread reports that the team will release former first-round pick Arik Armstead when the new NFL league year officially opens at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, due to salary cap constraints.

The 28-year-old Collins spent his last three seasons in Houston after stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders earlier in his NFL career. He started 16 games for the Texans last season and recorded five sacks, 41 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and a career-high 18 quarterback hits.

More importantly to the 49ers, he proved himself as a starter under the defensive scheme of first-year Texans head coach Demeco Ryans, who was previously San Francisco's defensive coordinator. The 49ers still run the same defensive scheme that Ryans ran there and brought to Houston, making Collins a relatively easy fit with recently promoted defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen.

