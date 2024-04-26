National Football League 2024 NFL Draft: Best players available in second round Published Apr. 26, 2024 12:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and what an opening stanza it was — with an unprecedented run of 14 offensive players to start the draft, including six quarterbacks.

For months, we’ve predicted that this draft would feature a bounty crop of players on that side of the ball. The final tally was still surprising, with nine offensive linemen and seven wide receivers joining the signal-callers, meaning that 22 of the 32 players selected played those positions.

The early onslaught of offensive players resulted in a predictable run of defenders at the midpoint of the round and that is when the trades began, as well.

The early shocker was the Atlanta Falcons’ selection of Michael Penix, Jr. at No. 8 overall — ironically the same jersey number Kirk Cousins wore during his time at Michigan State as well as in the NFL with both the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings.

I was also surprised to see the first round end with two of my favorite players in this class — Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton and Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean — remaining unselected.

It sets up for a fascinating Day Two with plenty of plug-and-play NFL starters still available.

1. Jer'Zhan Newton , DT, Illinois — 6-2, 304, Junior (11th overall)

A bowling ball of butcher knives, Newton pairs his stubby, powerful frame with terrific foot and hand quickness, slicing his way through the interior to wreak havoc at and behind the line of scrimmage.

2. Jackson Powers-Johnson , C/OG, Oregon — 6-3, 334, Junior (19th overall)

It isn't often that blockers leave for the NFL with just one season as a full-time starter, but Powers-Johnson lives up to his name, demonstrating real push-the-pile force at both guard and center, while showing surprising quickness and balance given his robust frame.

3. Cooper DeJean , DB, Iowa — 6-0, 203, Junior (21st overall)

An instinctive, versatile defender who may ultimately project best to safety, DeJean is a natural playmaker with the swivel hips and greasy knees to change directions fluidly, as well as an intriguing burst to the ball.

4. Keon Coleman , WR, Florida State — 6-4, 215, Junior (27th overall)

A big receiver who plays up to his size, Coleman bullies defenders with his frame and physicality, consistently winning at the catch point with his body control, strong hands and timing. He's just as gritty after the catch, showing determination and creativity to spin off or leap past would-be tacklers.

5. Ruke Orhorhoro , DT, Clemson — 6-4, 294, Junior (30th overall)

The NFL loves upside. Orhorhoro, a Nigerian native who only began playing football as a junior in high school, certainly offers that, boasting a combination of quickness and power that every defensive line coach would love to develop.

6. Edgerrin Cooper , ILB, Texas A&M — 6-2, 230, Junior (31st overall)

A movable chess piece who attacks holes like a running back, Cooper's agility and speed make him one of this year's few true three-down linebackers.

7. Kool-Aid McKinstry , CB, Alabama — 6-0, 199, Junior (32nd overall)

The discovery of an injury to his right toe kept McKinstry from working out at the combine, but scouts know him already, as the three-year starter is among the best and most battle-tested corners in this class.

8. Adonai Mitchell , WR, Texas — 6-4, 196, Junior (33rd overall)

A Georgia transfer with a knack for making big plays in big games, Mitchell's combination of straight-line speed, body control and strong hands are all excellent foundational pieces to work with.

9. Kris Jenkins , DT, Michigan — 6-3, 299, Senior (34th overall)

A rotational piece among the deepest defensive-tackle rotation in the country, this NFL legacy didn't rack up eye-popping statistics but the flashes of brilliance should have been enough to warrant first-round consideration.

10. Darius Robinson , DL, Missouri — 6-5, 285, Senior (35th overall)

One of the breakout stars in college football in 2023, Robinson earned First Team All-SEC honors with career-highs in tackles (43), tackles for loss (14) and sacks (8.5), showing the length (35" arms) and strength to play all over the defensive line.

11. Zach Frazier , C, West Virginia — 6-3, 314, Senior (36th overall)

Frazier isn't necessarily flashy, but teams looking for a reliable starting candidate will love his grit, consistency and wrestling background.

12. Patrick Paul , OT, Houston — 6-8, 331, Senior (37th overall)

With 45 career starts under his belt — all at left tackle — Paul offers an exciting combination of battle-tested and brawler, playing with the surliness and core strength to help an NFL quickly.

13. Kamari Lassiter , CB, Georgia — 6-0, 186, Junior (38th overall)

Lassiter doesn't have the flashy interception numbers (one in his career) to generate much buzz in the media, but he's a confident cover corner with the awareness and closing speed to play inside and out.

14. Junior Colson , ILB, Michigan — 6-2, 238, Junior (39th overall)

In a relatively weak year for off-ball linebackers, Colson stands out as a bit of a throwback and a traditional run stuffer in the middle with the speed to beat backs to the flanks.

15. Roman Wilson , WR, Michigan — 6-0, 192, Senior (41st overall)

Wilson was clocked at a blazing 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis but he is far from just a vertical threat, showing surprising grit, timing and strong hands to win on jump balls, whether outside or in the slot.

16. Cade Stover , TE, Ohio State — 6-4, 247, Senior (42nd overall)

A former linebacker and defensive end, Stover emerged as the top tight end in the Big Ten in 2023, showcasing impressive agility, physicality and soft hands.

17. Braden Fiske , DT, Florida State — 6-4, 292, Senior (43rd overall)

Cat-quick off the snap and riding a wave of momentum after stellar showings at the Senior Bowl and Combine, Fiske is among this year's more intriguing defensive tackles.

18. Cole Bishop , S, Utah — 6-2, 206, Junior (44th overall)

There isn't a safety in this class who filled up the stat sheet better than Bishop over his career, showing toughness near the line of scrimmage (21.5 tackles for loss) and awareness in coverage (12 passes defended, including three interceptions).

19. Christian Haynes , OG, Connecticut — 6-3, 317, Senior (45th overall)

A four-year starting guard who erased any doubts about his level of competition with a stellar showing at the Senior Bowl, Haynes is a Day 2 lock who projects as an immediate NFL starter.

20. Jonah Elliss , Edge, Utah — 6-2, 248, Junior (46th overall)

Elliss has NFL bloodlines, production against top competition and the varied pass-rush repertoire that will make him much higher-rated among the scouting community than his relative lack of media attention would suggest. Cat-quick, long-armed and more powerful than he looks, Elliss is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

