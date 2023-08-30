National Football League 2023 Minnesota Vikings Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Updated Aug. 30, 2023 11:58 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Minnesota Vikings eclipse their win total of 8.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Vikings' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica: Vikings Over 8.5 wins

Yes, the Vikings were super lucky last year, going 11-0 in one-score games. Yes, the pass defense was atrocious. But I think it's way too easy to say the bottom will fall out in what could be Kirk Cousins’ final season in Minnesota. Brian Flores will have a major impact on the defense, as will some of the personnel changes there, and any offense with Justin Jefferson and rookie Jordan Addison will be just fine.

It seems like everyone is trying too hard not to pick the Vikings to repeat as division champs ("The Packers will be better with Jordan Love … The Lions are ready to break through… Justin Fields will make the leap"). Those are everyone’s narratives. Heck, the Packers are everyone's sleeper team, so much so that they aren’t just a sleeper but possibly far too trendy of a pick.

Sure, the schedule outside the division is no treat (at Eagles, Chargers, 49ers, Chiefs, at Bengals), but if they can go 4-2 in the division and beat Tampa, Carolina and Las Vegas, that puts you right in the mix of getting to nine wins. I like them to get there.

Pick via FOX Sports NFC North Writer Carmen Vitali: Vikings Over 8.5 wins

Thanks to Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson and the trust quarterback Kirk Cousins has in him, I don’t see this offense taking much of a step back from their 13-4 division-winning season last year. The Vikings also got a huge upgrade at defensive coordinator, bringing in Brian Flores and his aggressive hybrid 3-4 defense. However, I’m not sure how well players can execute it in their first year because of its versatility and intricacy.

Flores laid a great foundation in Miami in his first season, but it still wasn’t all the way there. That said, in Year 2, his defense took a huge step forward, and that might be the case in Minnesota, so I don’t want to count on the Vikings winning the NFC North crown again. But I do think that the offense alone is enough to get them to nine wins.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

6-7 (Over-Under) since 2010

In the last eight seasons, have only won nine or more games four times

2022 In Review

Overall: 13-4, first in NFC North

Home record: 8-1

Road record: 5-3

Divisional record: 4-2

Point differential: -3 (15th in NFL)

Notable streaks: 11-0 in one-score games during the 2022 regular season (NFL record)

Points per game: 24.9 (eighth in NFL)

Yards per game: 361.5 (seventh in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 25.1 (T-28th in NFL)

Opponent yards per game: 388.7 (31st)

What to Know

Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell, second season (13-4 with Vikings)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .497 (T-14th-easiest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 13

2021: 8

2020: 7

2019: 10

2018: 8

