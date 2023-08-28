National Football League
2023 Buffalo Bills Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks
2023 Buffalo Bills Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks

Updated Aug. 28, 2023 5:24 p.m. ET
Henry McKenna
Henry McKenna
AFC East Reporter
Jason McIntyre
Jason McIntyre
Co-Host of THE HERD and FOX Sports Betting Analyst

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Buffalo Bills eclipse their win total of 10.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Bills' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: Bills Under 10.5 wins

If you can get past what you last saw from them — a listless 27-10 home playoff loss to the Bengals — then you can remember the dominant regular season that featured four wins by 20-plus points.

I just don’t love the offensive line, the Jets adding Aaron Rodgers, and there are questions about two aging safeties and the loss of their leading tackler (Edmunds). With Josh Allen’s contract spiking after this year, you can hear the Super Bowl window closing. Slight lean to under 10.5.

Pick via FOX Sports AFC East Reporter Henry McKenna: Bills Over 10.5 wins

Buffalo has almost gotten overlooked during all this turnover in the AFC East. Yes, the Jets brought in the best players. Yes, Miami made a big run. Sure, Bill Belichick will always make the Patriots a threat. That’s a tough slate of six games. But Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He’ll still have help from Stefon Diggs. And coach Sean McDermott will take more charge of the defense. It seems like a good recipe for yet another big season in Buffalo.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

  • 8-5 (Over-Under) since 2010
  • Looking to win 10 or more games for the fifth season in a row, would be first time in franchise history doing so
  • Last time winning fewer than 11 games was in 2019 (won 10)

2022 In Review

  • Overall: 13-3, first in AFC East
  • Home record: 7-1
  • Road record: 6-2
  • Divisional record: 4-2
  • Point differential: +169 (second in NFL)
  • Points per game: 28.4 (second in NFL)
  • Yards per game: 397.6 (second in NFL)
  • Opponent points per game: 17.9 (second in NFL)
  • Opponent yards per game: 319.6 (sixth in NFL)

Jets vs. Bills highlight Nick Wright, Chris Broussard's AFC East predictions

What to Know

  • Head Coach: Sean McDermott, 7th season (62-35 with Bills)
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .542 (seventh-hardest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

  • 2022: 13
  • 2021: 11
  • 2020: 13
  • 2019: 10
  • 2018: 6

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead. Follow him on Twitter @JasonRMcIntyre.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna.

National Football League
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen
