National Football League 2023 New York Jets Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Updated Aug. 28, 2023 5:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the New York Jets eclipse their win total of 9.5?

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Jets' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Patrick Everson: Jets Under 9.5 wins

Yes, the betting public — most notably the big Jets fan base wagering in New York and New Jersey — is brimming with confidence. Perhaps with good reason, now having Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

But I feel public expectations of this team are too high, in a division from which it’ll be tough to get into the postseason. Sharp bettor Randy McKay (@RR39) said a tough overall schedule and questionable offensive line have him on Jets Under 9.5. So I’ll take that bet, as well, at plus money (+110) from The SuperBook.

Pick via FOX Sports AFC East Reporter Henry McKenna: Jets Under 9.5 wins

Something tells me that this team won’t click right away. Some of their most important pieces on offense are brand new, from Aaron Rodgers to Dalvin Cook to Allen Lazard. New York will have a very challenging schedule, particularly at the beginning when the Jets are still figuring themselves out. Their offensive line is also an extremely tenuous spot . It seems likely the Jets end up right at nine wins. I probably wouldn’t bet on their Over/Under. But if I were, I would go Under.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

5-8 (Over-Under) since 2010

Looking to win 10 games for the first time since 2015

2022 In Review

Overall: 7-10, fourth in AFC East

Home record: 3-5

Road record: 4-5

Divisional record: 2-4

Point differential: -20 (T-18th in NFL)

Points per game: 17.4 (29th in NFL)

Yards per game: 318.2 (25th in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 18.6 (fourth in NFL)

Opposing yards per game: 311.1 (fourth in NFL)

Jets vs. Bills highlight Nick Wright, Chris Broussard's AFC East predictions

What to Know

Head Coach: Robert Saleh, third season (11-23 with Jets)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .545 (sixth-hardest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 7

2021: 4

2020: 2

2019: 7

2018: 4

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Jets Aaron Rodgers

share