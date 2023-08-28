2023 New York Jets Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks
With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!
September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!
Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.
Can the New York Jets eclipse their win total of 9.5?
Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Jets' season playing out.
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Patrick Everson: Jets Under 9.5 wins
Yes, the betting public — most notably the big Jets fan base wagering in New York and New Jersey — is brimming with confidence. Perhaps with good reason, now having Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.
But I feel public expectations of this team are too high, in a division from which it’ll be tough to get into the postseason. Sharp bettor Randy McKay (@RR39) said a tough overall schedule and questionable offensive line have him on Jets Under 9.5. So I’ll take that bet, as well, at plus money (+110) from The SuperBook.
Pick via FOX Sports AFC East Reporter Henry McKenna: Jets Under 9.5 wins
Something tells me that this team won’t click right away. Some of their most important pieces on offense are brand new, from Aaron Rodgers to Dalvin Cook to Allen Lazard. New York will have a very challenging schedule, particularly at the beginning when the Jets are still figuring themselves out. Their offensive line is also an extremely tenuous spot. It seems likely the Jets end up right at nine wins. I probably wouldn’t bet on their Over/Under. But if I were, I would go Under.
FOX Sports Research Nuggets
- 5-8 (Over-Under) since 2010
- Looking to win 10 games for the first time since 2015
2022 In Review
- Overall: 7-10, fourth in AFC East
- Home record: 3-5
- Road record: 4-5
- Divisional record: 2-4
- Point differential: -20 (T-18th in NFL)
- Points per game: 17.4 (29th in NFL)
- Yards per game: 318.2 (25th in NFL)
- Opponent points per game: 18.6 (fourth in NFL)
- Opposing yards per game: 311.1 (fourth in NFL)
What to Know
- Head Coach: Robert Saleh, third season (11-23 with Jets)
- 2023 Strength of Schedule: .545 (sixth-hardest in NFL)
Key Additions
- DE Will McDonald IV
- QB Aaron Rodgers
- WR Allen Lazard
- RB Dalvin Cook
- S Chuck Clark
- WR Mecole Hardman
- WR Randall Cobb
Key Subtractions
- S LaMarcus Joyner
- RB James Robinson
- WR Elijah Moore
- DT Sheldon Rankins
- QB Mike White
- WR Braxton Berrios
- OT George Fant
- LB Kwon Alexander
Win Totals From Last 5 Years
- 2022: 7
- 2021: 4
- 2020: 2
- 2019: 7
- 2018: 4
Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas
Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna.
-
'Undisputed' returns Monday, unveils new lineup featuring Michael Irvin, Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson
2023 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch
Aaron Rodgers gets 'butterflies' out of the way in Jets debut
-
Will Grier shines in possible final act with Cowboys after Trey Lance trade
Dolphins WR Daewood Davis released from hospital after suffering injury vs. Jaguars
Cowboys' trade for Trey Lance is opportunistic — and straight out of Eagles' playbook
-
NFL young talent rankings: No. 8 Chiefs are set up for long-term success
49ers, Kyle Shanahan failed to give Trey Lance a real chance. Now they've moved on
Josh Jacobs agrees to one-year, $12M deal with Raiders to end holdout
-
'Undisputed' returns Monday, unveils new lineup featuring Michael Irvin, Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson
2023 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch
Aaron Rodgers gets 'butterflies' out of the way in Jets debut
-
Will Grier shines in possible final act with Cowboys after Trey Lance trade
Dolphins WR Daewood Davis released from hospital after suffering injury vs. Jaguars
Cowboys' trade for Trey Lance is opportunistic — and straight out of Eagles' playbook
-
NFL young talent rankings: No. 8 Chiefs are set up for long-term success
49ers, Kyle Shanahan failed to give Trey Lance a real chance. Now they've moved on
Josh Jacobs agrees to one-year, $12M deal with Raiders to end holdout