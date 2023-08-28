National Football League
2023 Miami Dolphins Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks
National Football League

2023 Miami Dolphins Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks

Updated Aug. 28, 2023 5:25 p.m. ET
Henry McKenna
Henry McKenna
AFC East Reporter
Jason McIntyre
Jason McIntyre
Co-Host of THE HERD and FOX Sports Betting Analyst

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Miami Dolphins eclipse their win total of 9.5?

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Dolphins' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: Dolphins Over 9.5 wins

Every year I’ll take a chance on some alt win totals — where you can take the Over 10.5 for + money. The Dolphins are one of those teams, given how potentially great they can be if Tua Tagovailoa is healthy. They went 8-3 in games he started and finished, and things didn’t go as well with Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson.

The defense should be improved under Vic Fangio; the offensive line can only get better. Having to play three of their first four on the road, including games against Justin Herbert, Bill Belichick and Josh Allen, puts them in a tough spot, as does closing the season against three teams expected to be jockeying for playoff predictions — Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo. You either trust Tua’s health or you don’t.

Pick via FOX Sports AFC East Reporter Henry McKenna: Dolphins Over 9.5 wins

They are a really good team with talent at just about every premium position. The only question is Tua Tagovailoa’s health — and, to a lesser degree, the strength of Mike McDaniel’s system. There were some questions whether opposing defenses figured out how to stop Tua. But I think that Tagovailoa can stay healthy this year and Miami can win 10 games.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

  • 4-5-4 (Over-Under-Push) since 2010
  • Looking to win 10 games for the second time in the last four seasons
  • Have gone 9-8 in each of the last two seasons

2022 In Review

  • Overall: 9-8, second in AFC East
  • Home record: 6-2
  • Road record: 3-6
  • Divisional record: 3-3
  • Point differential: -2 (14th in NFL)
  • Points per game: 23.4 (11th in NFL)
  • Yards per game: 364.5 (sixth in NFL)
  • Opponent points per game: 23.5 (24th in NFL)
  • Opponent yards per game: 337.8 (18th in NFL)

Jets vs. Bills highlight Nick Wright, Chris Broussard's AFC East predictions

Jets vs. Bills highlight Nick Wright, Chris Broussard's AFC East predictions

What to Know

  • Head Coach: Mike McDaniel, second season (9-8 with Dolphins)
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .554 (second-hardest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

  • 2022: 9
  • 2021: 9
  • 2020: 10
  • 2019: 5
  • 2018: 7

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead. Follow him on Twitter @JasonRMcIntyre.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 New York Jets Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks

2023 New York Jets Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes