National Football League Is Lions' Jared Goff more reliable than Bengals' Joe Burrow? Updated May. 14, 2024 6:44 p.m. ET

The NFL is the league of never-ending quarterback debate, and this offseason is no different.

After helping the Detroit Lions win their first playoff game in 32 years and advance to the NFC Championship Game, Jared Goff secured a four-year, $212 million contract extension from the Lions on Monday. But has Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, become one of the elite quarterbacks in the sport — even over fellow top signal-callers like Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow?

On Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd explained why he'd currently take Goff over Burrow.

"Burrow is better. Burrow has four straight years with injuries. Goff never gets hurt. I'd go Goff," Cowherd said. "And I love Burrow, but aren't you concerned about Burrow's injuries? When's the last time he had a good September? … You're getting to a point with Joe Burrow [where] the injuries are now part of it; you have to bake it in. People always bang on Lamar Jackson for being hurt. Well, okay, then Joe Burrow gets hurt, so if you're asking me today who I would take, this moment, very close, it's Goff.

"And again, I know Burrow's better. I'm not denying that. More mobile, I think he's as good a third-down quarterback as the league has, but all things considered, I'm really worried about Burrow's health."

Cowherd also said he would take Goff over Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers, Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers and Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons.

He did say he would not take Goff over reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the quarterback Goff was traded for in early 2021, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams.

On the injury front, Burrow's 2020 rookie campaign was cut short after 10 games due to a torn ACL. His 2023 campaign also ended after 10 games due to a wrist injury after already playing through a calf injury to begin the season. The Bengals missed the playoffs both times.

That said, Burrow was the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, leading the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%), while helping the Bengals win the AFC North and make a surprise run to Super Bowl LVI. He threw for at least 4,400 yards, recorded at least 34 touchdown passes and posted a 100-plus passer rating in both 2021 and 2022, with the Bengals reaching the AFC Championship Game in both seasons with Burrow at full health. The Bengals are 5-2 with Burrow under center in the playoffs.

Last season, Goff totaled 4,575 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 97.9 passer rating, while completing 67.3% of his passes. He then posted a 103.3 passer rating without throwing an interception in the Lions' three playoff games. Goff is a combined 4-4 in the postseason, most notably reaching the Super Bowl with the Rams after the 2018 season. However, Goff was shut down by Bill Belichick's New England Patriots defense in the game and struggled mightily during his final two seasons with the Rams before they dealt him to Detroit for Stafford.

Goff and the Lions will have stiff competition in the NFC North next season, as Love and the Packers reached the NFC divisional round in what was the quarterback's first run as the full-time starter. The Chicago Bears — who went 7-10 in 2023 — selected USC star quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, while also adding wide receiver and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, among other moves this offseason. The Minnesota Vikings also went 7-10 last season with Cousins — who the Vikings replaced with Sam Darnold and first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan — and superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson each missing extensive time.

Goff, 29, has made three Pro Bowls in his career, two with the Rams and one with the Lions.

