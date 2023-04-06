National Basketball Association
Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen to serve in Finland military in the offseason
Published Apr. 6, 2023 10:03 p.m. ET

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen revealed his offseason plans after a breakout 2022-23 season — the Finland native will head back to his home country to fulfill mandatory military service, per ESPN.

Male citizens of Finland must serve in the country's military by the time they turn 30. Finland was just accepted in to NATO earlier this week as the region remains in the global spotlight following Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"I think it sets an example to serve," Markkanen told ESPN. "And I'm confident I can do it in a way that it's not going to affect my preparation for next season, either."

The former University of Arizona star made his first NBA All-Star team in 2022-23. He is averaging 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in his first season with the Jazz. 

Markannen spent his first four NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls and 2021-22 with the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Jazz as part of the package for star guard Donovan Mitchell last offseason. The Jazz currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference, 1.5 games out of the Play-In Tournament.

