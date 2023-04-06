Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen to serve in Finland military in the offseason
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen revealed his offseason plans after a breakout 2022-23 season — the Finland native will head back to his home country to fulfill mandatory military service, per ESPN.
Male citizens of Finland must serve in the country's military by the time they turn 30. Finland was just accepted in to NATO earlier this week as the region remains in the global spotlight following Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
"I think it sets an example to serve," Markkanen told ESPN. "And I'm confident I can do it in a way that it's not going to affect my preparation for next season, either."
The former University of Arizona star made his first NBA All-Star team in 2022-23. He is averaging 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in his first season with the Jazz.
Markannen spent his first four NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls and 2021-22 with the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Jazz as part of the package for star guard Donovan Mitchell last offseason. The Jazz currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference, 1.5 games out of the Play-In Tournament.
More NBA from FOX Sports:
- Pelicans' Zion Williamson still sidelined to work on conditioning
- 2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds
- NBA denies Mavericks protest over uncontested Warriors basket
- 2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch, dates, TV, Finals
- Cuban blames Jalen Brunson's parents for Mavs departure, hopes to keep Kyrie Irving
- 2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Will final week of season determine MVP?
- 2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds'Early-Entry' NBA Draft tracker: Which underclassmen are going pro?Cuban blames Jalen Brunson's parents for Mavs departure, hopes to keep Kyrie Irving
- 2023 NBA MVP odds shift drastically, Joel Embiid huge favorite to win2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch, dates, TV, FinalsDid Joel Embiid seal the MVP with 52-point performance against the Celtics?
- 2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Will final week of season determine MVP?Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sportsMavs reportedly consider shutting down Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving as pick hangs in balance
- 2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds'Early-Entry' NBA Draft tracker: Which underclassmen are going pro?Cuban blames Jalen Brunson's parents for Mavs departure, hopes to keep Kyrie Irving
- 2023 NBA MVP odds shift drastically, Joel Embiid huge favorite to win2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch, dates, TV, FinalsDid Joel Embiid seal the MVP with 52-point performance against the Celtics?
- 2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Will final week of season determine MVP?Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sportsMavs reportedly consider shutting down Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving as pick hangs in balance