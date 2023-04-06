Pelicans' Zion Williamson still sidelined to work on conditioning
Fans expecting Zion Williamson to return to game action will still be waiting, at least for the time being.
Williamson will remain sidelined with two games to go in the New Orleans Pelicans' regular-season slate, the team announced Thursday.
"After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen," Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor his progression, and updates will be provided as warranted."
Thursday's update comes two weeks after he was cleared to return to basketball activities.
Williamson has been out since Jan. 2 due to a hamstring injury and suffered a setback in February. Pelicans coach Willie Green said when Williamson returned to on-court activities on March 22 that it was a possibility the two-time All-Star forward could return to action after two weeks.
Obviously, that didn't end up being the case. So, the Pelicans will likely have to fight for a playoff berth without Williamson. They enter Thursday's NBA slate with a 41-39 record, good enough for eighth place in the Western Conference with two games to go. They're only a game back of the LA Clippers for the fifth seed and a game back of the Golden State Warriors for the sixth seed, so there's a chance that they can reach the playoffs without having to participate in the Play-In Tournament.
But there's a possibility that the Pelicans could be passed in the standings before the end of the regular season. The Minnesota Timberwolves are only a game back of the Pelicans and New Orleans faces them on the road in Sunday's regular-season finale. If the Timberwolves pass the Pelicans in the standings, they'll have to win two games in the Play-In Tournament instead of just one game if they remain in the eighth spot.
Williamson was having the best season of his four-year career prior to the injury. He was scoring 26 points per game while shooting 60.8% from the field and 36.8% from deep, adding seven rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
- 2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds'Early-Entry' NBA Draft tracker: Which underclassmen are going pro?Cuban blames Jalen Brunson's parents for Mavs departure, hopes to keep Kyrie Irving
- 2023 NBA MVP odds shift drastically, Joel Embiid huge favorite to win2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch, dates, TV, FinalsDid Joel Embiid seal the MVP with 52-point performance against the Celtics?
- 2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Will final week of season determine MVP?Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sportsMavs reportedly consider shutting down Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving as pick hangs in balance
- 2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds'Early-Entry' NBA Draft tracker: Which underclassmen are going pro?Cuban blames Jalen Brunson's parents for Mavs departure, hopes to keep Kyrie Irving
- 2023 NBA MVP odds shift drastically, Joel Embiid huge favorite to win2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch, dates, TV, FinalsDid Joel Embiid seal the MVP with 52-point performance against the Celtics?
- 2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Will final week of season determine MVP?Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sportsMavs reportedly consider shutting down Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving as pick hangs in balance