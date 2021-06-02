National Basketball Association NBA playoffs: Top moments from Wednesday's action featuring four Game 5s 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Wednesday's slate of NBA playoff action features a quartet of Game 5s, three of which could end the postseason run for a trio of teams.

The Eastern Conference got things started, with the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers eliminating the Washington Wizards with a 129-112 victory, thanks in large part to a playoff career high 30 points from Seth Curry.

Then, the Atlanta Hawks looked to slam the door on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Out in the Western Conference, the top-seeded Utah Jazz can put away the Memphis Grizzlies with a fourth straight win after losing Game 1 of that series.

And finally, the evening's action ends with the Dallas Mavericks visiting the LA Clippers in a pivotal Game 5 with the series tied at two games apiece.

There's a lot to keep track of, but we've got you covered! Here are the best moments from Wednesday's action:

Hawks vs. Knicks

The Hawks started with a bang in New York, as Trae Young found Clint Capela for a thunderous alley-oop to open the scoring in this critical Game 5.

The Hawks got out to a fast start at MSG, taking a 10-5 lead, but the Knicks roared back.

A putback jam from Julius Randle to tie the game at 10-10 got the electric crowd back on its feet.

The two rivals traded blows throughout the physical first quarter to wind up tied 21-21 after the first 12 minutes of action.

In the second quarter, this fancy behind-the-back maneuver and finish from Alec Burks was something to behold.

Despite some heroics from Reggie Bullock ⁠— who shot 4-for-6 from distance in the first half ⁠— the Knicks trailed 52-47 at halftime.

And in case you thought this rivalry wasn't lively, some pushing and shoving took place at midcourt before the teams went to their respective locker rooms.

Shooting 5-for-18 from the field in the third quarter, points came at a premium for the Knicks in the frame.

On the other end, Young leaned on his supporting cast to score the bulk of Atlanta's 22, but he did drill a signature deep three in the period as the Hawks took a 74-62 lead into the fourth.

Wizards vs. 76ers

Though he wasn't in the starting lineup, Embiid did work out on the court ahead of Wednesday's night's game.

His status going forward will be a major storyline, as he deals with a small tear in his lateral meniscus. Either way, it's good for Philly fans to see him on the floor, especially in his hometown.

However, without his presence by the rim, the Wizards got into the paint early.

Bradley Beal attacked the key early and often, while Russell Westbrook found success with his midrange game in the first quarter.

The Sixers made hay in the paint, too, including a nifty alley-oop from Tobias Harris to Ben Simmons on a breakaway following a steal.

And another from rookie Tyrese Maxey to the high-flying Dwight Howard to set the quarter alight, but the Wizards kept pace in a first quarter that ended knotted at 29-29.

By the time halftime rolled around, Beal already had 21 points as the Wizards trailed by two with the score 65-63.

It took Curry less than three quarters to break his previous career high for points scored in a playoff game, hitting a jumper midway through the third to ring up 23 points at the time.

As the quarter wrapped, the Sixers pushed their lead to 103-94.

It was more of the same from the East's No. 1 seed in the final frame, as the Sixers extended their lead all the way out to 21 at one point.

Curry also gathered perhaps the highlight of the night, sending Rui Hachimura for a hot dog with this stop on a dime and easy bucket.

Curry finished his career evening with 30 points to lead the Sixers, locking down passage to the next round and eliminating the Wizards.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz (Tipoff: 9:30 p.m. ET)

Hours before tipoff, Donovan Mitchell was raring to go.

Mavericks vs. Clippers (Tipoff: 10 p.m. ET)

