National Basketball Association
2023-2024 NBA odds: Jalen Brunson injury impacts Knicks' title futures, MVP odds
National Basketball Association

2023-2024 NBA odds: Jalen Brunson injury impacts Knicks' title futures, MVP odds

Updated Mar. 4, 2024 11:48 a.m. ET

Bettors backing the New York Knicks' NBA title futures probably started second-guessing that decision Sunday afternoon.

In New York's 107-98 win over Cleveland, star guard Jalen Brunson went down in the first minute of the game with a knee injury. Brunson went to the locker room and didn't return to the game. 

Fortunately for the Knicks — and for bettors who are banking on Brunson helping New York hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy — the guard's X-Rays were negative, and his non-contact injury is listed as a knee contusion.

However, when it comes to availability, he's day-to-day. As a result, the Knicks' title futures lengthened to +3200 from +2300 overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another market impacted by the Brunson injury news is NBA MVP.

Heading into the weekend, at +25000, Jalen was far from the favorite to win the award. After he missed a majority of Sunday's game, his MVP odds lengthened to +34000.

So far this season, Brunson is averaging 27.2 points and 6.6 assists per game, while shooting 40.7% from 3 and  47.7% from the field.

Are you still betting on New York to win it all despite the latest Brunson news?

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NBA and other sports.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points

LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes