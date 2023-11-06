Major League Baseball
2024 MLB free-agent rankings: Top 30 pitchers
2024 MLB free-agent rankings: Top 30 pitchers

Updated Nov. 6, 2023 4:25 p.m. ET
Jordan Shusterman
FOX Sports MLB Analyst

MLB free agency is officially here. This year's robust class of free-agent pitchers features a few aces, several frontline starters, former All-Stars and arguably MLB's best closer.

(All stats from 2023. Players' ages in 2024 season listed in parentheses.)

1. Shohei Ohtani (29)
10-5, 132 IP, 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP

2. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25)
16-6, 164 IP, 1.21 ERA, 0.88 WHIP (Japan Pacific League/Japan Western League)

3. Aaron Nola (31)
12-9, 193.2 IP, 4.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP

4. Blake Snell (31)
14-9, 180 IP, 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP

5. Jordan Montgomery (31)
10-11, 188.2 IP, 3.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP

6. Sonny Gray (34)
8-8, 184 IP, 2.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP

7. Josh Hader (30)
33 Saves, 56.1 IP, 1.28 ERA, 1.10 WHIP

8. Clayton Kershaw (36)
13-5, 131.2 IP, 2.46 ERA, 1.06 WHIP

9. Eduardo Rodríguez (31)
13-9, 152.2 IP, 3.30 ERA, 1.15 WHIP

10. Lucas Giolito (29)
8-15, 184.1 IP, 4.88 ERA, 1.31 WHIP

11. Marcus Stroman (33)
10-9, 136.2 IP, 3.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP

12. Seth Lugo (34)
8-7, 146.1 IP, 3.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP

13. Shota Imanaga (30)
7-5, 159 IP, 2.66 ERA, 1.01 WHIP (Japan Central League/Japan Eastern League)

14. Kenta Maeda (35)
6-8, 104.1 IP, 4.23 ERA, 1.17 WHIP

15. Michael Wacha (32)
14-4, 134.1 IP, 3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP

16. Jordan Hicks (27)
12 saves, 65.2 IP, 3.29 ERA, 1.36 WHIP

17. Yariel Rodriguez (27)
6-2, 54.2 IP, 1.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP (2022 stats, Japan Central League; didn't pitch in 2023 to prepare for MLB free agency)

18. Nick Martinez (33)
6-4, 110.1 IP, 3.43 ERA, 1.26 WHIP

19. Sean Manaea (32)
7-6, 117.2 IP, 4.44 ERA, 1.24 WHIP

20. Robert Stephenson (31)
1 save, 38.1 IP, 2.35 ERA, 0.68 WHIP

21. Reynaldo Lopez (30)
6 saves, 66 IP, 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP

22. Kyle Gibson (36)
15-9, 192 IP, 4.73 ERA, 1.32 WHIP

23. Luis Severino (30)
4-8, 89.1 IP, 6.65 ERA, 1.65 WHIP

24. Tyler Mahle (29)
1-2, 25.2 IP, 3.16 ERA, 1.05 WHIP

25. Jack Flaherty (28)
8-9, 144.1 IP, 4.99 ERA, 1.58 WHIP

26. Michael Lorenzen (32)
9-9, 153 IP, 4.18 ERA, 1.21 WHIP

27. Yuki Matsui (28)
39 saves, 57.1 IP, 1.57 ERA, 0.89 WHIP (Japan Pacific League)

28. Hyun-Jin Ryu (37)
3-3, 52 IP, 3.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP

29. James Paxton (35)
7-5, 96 IP, 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP

30. Frankie Montas (31)
1-0, 1.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 2.25 WHIP

Jordan Shusterman is half of @CespedesBBQ and a baseball writer for FOX Sports. He has covered baseball for his entire adult life, most notably for MLB.com, DAZN and The Ringer. He's a Mariners fan living in the Eastern Time Zone, which means he loves a good 10 p.m. first pitch. You can follow him on Twitter @j_shusterman_.

