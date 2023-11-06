Major League Baseball
2024 MLB free-agent rankings: Top 30 hitters
Updated Nov. 6, 2023 4:23 p.m. ET
Jordan Shusterman
Jordan Shusterman
FOX Sports MLB Analyst

MLB free agency is officially here. This year's class of free-agent hitters features MLB's best hitter in 2023, a former MVP, All-Stars, postseason heroes and veteran sluggers.

(All stats from 2023. Players' ages in 2024 season listed in parentheses.)

1. Shohei Ohtani (29)
304/.412/.654, 184 OPS+, 44 HRs

2. Cody Bellinger (28)
.307/.356/.525, 133 OPS+, 26 HRs

3. Matt Chapman (31)
.240/.330/.424, 108 OPS+, 17 HRs

4. Jung-Hoo Lee (25)
.318/.406/.455, 6 HRs (with Kiwoom Heroes of KBO League)

5. Jorge Soler***?? (32)
.250/.341/.512, 128 OPS+, 36 HRs

6. JD Martinez (36)
.271/.321/.572, 134 OPS+, 33 HRs

7. Teoscar Hernandez (31)
.258/.305/.435, 106 OPS+, 26 HRs

8. Jeimer Candelario (30)
.251/.336/.471, 119 OPS+, 22 HRs

9. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (30)
.261/.309/.463, 108 OPS+, 24 HRs

10. Justin Turner** (39)
.276/.345/.455, 114 OPS+, 23 HRs

11. Mitch Garver (33)
.270/.370/.500, 134 OPS+, 19 HRs

12. Rhys Hoskins (31)
.246/.332/.462, 123 OPS+, 30 HRs (2022 stats; missed entire 2023 season because of torn ACL)

13. Brandon Belt (36)
.254/.369/.490, 136 OPS+, 19 HRs

14. Joc Pederson (32)
.235/.348/.416, 111 OPS+, 15 HRs

15. Kevin Kiermaier (34)
.265/.322/.419, 104 OPS+, 8 HRs

16. Tommy Pham (36)
.256/.328/.446, 111 OPS+, 16 HRs

17. Jason Heyward (34)
.269/.340/.473, 117 OPS+, 15 HRs

18. Eddie Rosario (32)
.255/.305/.450, 100 OPS+, 21 HRs

19. Adam Duvall (35)
.247/.303/.531, 119 OPS+, 21 HRs

20. Whit Merrifield (35)
.272/.318/.382, 94 OPS+, 11 HRs

21. Tim Anderson (31)
.245/.286/.296, 60 OPS+, 1 HR

22. Harrison Bader (30)
.232/.274/.348, 69 OPS+. 7 HRs

23. Michael A. Taylor (33)
.220/.278/.442, 94 OPS+, 21 HRs

24. Amed Rosario (28)
.263/.305/.378, 89 OPS+, 6 HRs

25. Gary Sanchez (31)
.217/.288/.492, 113 OPS+, 19 HRs

26. Gio Urshela (32)
.299/.329/.374, 91 OPS+, 2 HRs

27. Donovan Solano (36)
.282/.369/.391, 110 OPS+, 5 HRs

28. Carlos Santana (38)
2023 stats: .240/.318/.429, 103 OPS+, 23 HRs

29. Michael Brantley (37)
.278/.298/.426, 98 OPS+, 2 HRs (15 games)

30. Joey Gallo (30)
.177/.301/.440, 101 OPS+, 21 HRs

Jordan Shusterman is half of @CespedesBBQ and a baseball writer for FOX Sports. He has covered baseball for his entire adult life, most notably for MLB.com, DAZN and The Ringer. He's a Mariners fan living in the Eastern Time Zone, which means he loves a good 10 p.m. first pitch. You can follow him on Twitter @j_shusterman_.

