College Football
Why a win over Oregon State could set up USC for an undefeated season
Do the USC Trojans have a realistic roadmap to completing an undefeated season? 

Heading into Week 4, it's hard to argue against it.

Through three games, the Trojans have outscored their opponents 152-59, thanks in large part to the outstanding play of QB Caleb Williams, who joined head coach Lincoln Riley in coming over from Oklahoma

Williams has totaled 874 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 190.5 quarterback rating, while completing 74.4% of his throws. He has also rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns through three weeks. Meanwhile, Oregon running back transfer Travis Dye is averaging 7.6 yards per carry, and Pittsburgh wide receiver transfer Jordan Addison has reeled in five of Williams' eight touchdown passes.

USC hits the road to take on Oregon State (3-0) on Saturday (9:30 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network).

Colin Cowherd identified Oregon State as a team that could give USC fits – especially given the environment of Reser Stadium – on Friday's airing of "The Herd."

"It's late night. It's in Corvallis. It's a small stadium, but it's really loud," Cowherd said of Reser Stadium. "Oregon State's got a very good coach, excellent corners, probably the second/third-best O-Line in the conference. They can play ball control. My guess is USC wins, covers barely, 34-27."

The Beavers ran all over the Trojans when the two teams played on USC's home field last season. Oregon State totaled 322 yards on the ground en route to an impressive 45-27 victory.

However, USC will head to Corvallis with a much-improved roster this season. If the Trojans can escape with a victory on Saturday night, Cowherd sees a road to a mere one-loss, if not undefeated season for USC.

"If USC wins Saturday night – and again not shocked if they lose – but if they win, you start looking at the schedule, now," Cowherd said. "Arizona State fired their coach … they're a mess. 

"Washington State's decent, but [USC] get 'em in L.A. Utah's the loss. Arizona, California, Colorado are average teams in rebuilding mode. UCLA is 3-0, but it's the most suspect 3-0 team in college football, barely beating at home South Alabama, and Notre Dame lost their quarterback and can't move the football."

USC's three wins this season have come against Rice, Stanford and Fresno State. The Trojans currently rank first in the Pac-12 in points (50.7) and second in yards per game (520).

Per Cowherd, Utah is the team that stands out the most on USC's remaining conference schedule.

The Utes beat Oregon in last season's Pac-12 Championship Game with the Ducks previously capturing the 2019 and 2020 conference championships. USC fell victim to Oregon in 2020 and haven't won a conference title since 2017.

"[USC] win this weekend, you're just circling that Utah game," Cowherd said. "Everything else feels incredibly winnable."

