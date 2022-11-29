College Football
College Football Playoff Rankings: USC moves into top four, Ohio State drops out
College Football

College Football Playoff Rankings: USC moves into top four, Ohio State drops out

2 mins ago
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports College Football Analyst

Tuesday night's reveal of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings sets the stage for a weekend of intrigue — for two games in particular.

Georgia remains No. 1 in the newest rankings. Michigan, also undefeated after trouncing rival Ohio State on Saturday, moves up a spot to No. 2. Undefeated TCU pushes up to No. 3 and one-loss USC moves to No. 4.

Now, all eyes will be on USC's matchup against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, and TCU's game against Kansas State in the Big 12 title game on Saturday. 

Tune in here as RJ Young is reacting live to the rankings on a special edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show.

Here are the latest College Football Playoff rankings:

1. Georgia (12-0)
2. Michigan (12-0)
3. TCU (12-0)
4. USC (11-1)
5. Ohio State (11-1)
6. Alabama (10-2)
7. Tennessee (10-2)
8. Penn State (10-2)
9. Clemson (10-2)
10. Kansas State (9-3)
11. Utah (9-3)
12. Washington (10-2)
13. Florida State (9-3)
14. LSU (9-3)
15. Oregon State (9-3)
16. Oregon (9-3)
17. UCLA (9-3)
18. Tulane (10-2)
19. South Carolina (8-4)
20. Texas (8-4)
21. Notre Dame (8-4)
22. UCF (9-3)
23. North Carolina (9-3)
24. Mississippi State (8-4)
25. NC State (8-4)

Read more:

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 14: Best bets for conference championships
College Football

College football odds Week 14: Best bets for conference championships

4 hours ago
College football odds Week 14: How to bet Kansas State-TCU
College Football

College football odds Week 14: How to bet Kansas State-TCU

6 hours ago
College football odds Week 14: How to bet Purdue-Michigan, pick
College Football

College football odds Week 14: How to bet Purdue-Michigan, pick

7 hours ago
In building Michigan, Jim Harbaugh focuses on a recruit's fit, not his star rating
College Football

In building Michigan, Jim Harbaugh focuses on a recruit's fit, not his star rating

22 hours ago
Big Ten punishes Michigan, Michigan State for tunnel incident
College Football

Big Ten punishes Michigan, Michigan State for tunnel incident

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes