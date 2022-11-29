College Football Playoff Rankings: USC moves into top four, Ohio State drops out
Tuesday night's reveal of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings sets the stage for a weekend of intrigue — for two games in particular.
Georgia remains No. 1 in the newest rankings. Michigan, also undefeated after trouncing rival Ohio State on Saturday, moves up a spot to No. 2. Undefeated TCU pushes up to No. 3 and one-loss USC moves to No. 4.
Now, all eyes will be on USC's matchup against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, and TCU's game against Kansas State in the Big 12 title game on Saturday.
Tune in here as RJ Young is reacting live to the rankings on a special edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show."
Here are the latest College Football Playoff rankings:
1. Georgia (12-0)
2. Michigan (12-0)
3. TCU (12-0)
4. USC (11-1)
5. Ohio State (11-1)
6. Alabama (10-2)
7. Tennessee (10-2)
8. Penn State (10-2)
9. Clemson (10-2)
10. Kansas State (9-3)
11. Utah (9-3)
12. Washington (10-2)
13. Florida State (9-3)
14. LSU (9-3)
15. Oregon State (9-3)
16. Oregon (9-3)
17. UCLA (9-3)
18. Tulane (10-2)
19. South Carolina (8-4)
20. Texas (8-4)
21. Notre Dame (8-4)
22. UCF (9-3)
23. North Carolina (9-3)
24. Mississippi State (8-4)
25. NC State (8-4)
Read more:
- Harbaugh recruits or fit and development, not star rating
- Michigan, USC, TCU carve very different paths to success
- Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan takes top spot after handling Ohio State
- ‘A locker room of heroes’: Michigan wins with toughness again
- Ryan Day, Ohio State, will face scrutiny after loss to rivals
- Michigan's Minters: Father-son combo drive Wolverines' defense
- C.J. Stroud had visions of greatness, and a mother's support
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.