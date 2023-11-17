College Football 'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite bets in Washington-Oregon State, Week 12 Published Nov. 17, 2023 11:32 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 12 of the college football season is here!

FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz had a lot of thoughts on the Week 12 schedule, as did FOX Sports contributors Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill.

The Group Chat segment of the latest episode of "Bear Bets" broke down this week's big games and handed out some futures bets to make, too.

Let's get right to their thoughts!

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest game of the week is Washington taking on Oregon State in Corvallis. Undefeated and fifth-ranked Washington is actually a 2.5-point underdog on the road against two-loss Oregon State. Do you like that number for Washington or are you riding with Oregon State (or something else)?

The Bear: Washington +2.5

"You've got to search long and hard to find someone who likes Washington in this game. I'm one of those people. I don't know if Oregon State has the offense to match Washington point-for-point. I don't think defensively they matchup great with what Washington can do. I know they've been unbelievable at home the last couple years … but I like the Huskies.

Hill: Oregon State moneyline

"I like Oregon State. … I just think Oregon State's going to run the ball down Washington's throat. I think they can piece stops together at home and get some pressure. This will be an interesting live betting opportunity because Oregon State can't afford to fall behind."

Oregon at Arizona State, Washington at Oregon State best bets, odds, predictions

Sammy P: Like Over 62.5

"I'm so scared of betting against Michael Penix Jr. and I've got the Penix Heisman ticket, which I think is eventually going to go down the toilet.

"But I like the total though. The Over seems fair. I think the total should be in the high 60s. I could easily see this one ending up in the high 70s. Both teams are going to score. I think Will's point about Oregon State running the ball is very valid."

Schwartz: Lean Washington +2.5

"I think Washington is sort of a team of destiny at the moment. You could also make the case this is the game where they collapse. But here are the defensive numbers for a 10-0 team that's playing in possibly the best conference in the country: 102nd on third down, 112th in havoc rate, 123rd in tackle success rate, 131st in sacks per dropback and 97th in passing plays over 20 yards.

"But they keep winning! They've won 17 straight games, with eight being by eight points or less. … I'm willing to roll with Washington here."

Georgia took the No. 1 spot in the latest College Football Playoff poll this week. Do you like the Bulldogs to lay 10.5 points on the road against Tennessee?

Sammy P: Lean Georgia

"The number says to take Tennessee, at least from a power rating standpoint because Georgia on a neutral field should be like a 10-, 11-point favorite. The Georgia tax is real. People bet Georgia, parlay Georgia and do all kinds of stuff with Georgia. I still wouldn't take Tennessee. I feel like it could get away from them in a hurry."

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest, Utah vs. Arizona best bets, predictions, odds

Hill: Lean Georgia

"I'd be interested here in an Under for Brock Bowers' receiving yards. He's probably still on a pitch count. I'm not sure if he's 100 percent healthy. But I'd be afraid to take the points. I'm not afraid to take some of these ugly 'dogs, but I'm afraid to take Tennessee.

A sneaky big battle in the Big 12 will take place this weekend between in-state rivals Kansas State and Kansas (7 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app). I've heard the Group Chat is leaning heavily toward one side in this matchup.

The Bear: Kansas State -8.5

"You don't want to wait too long. We don't think Jason Bean is going to play. Kansas State has absolutely drilled them. I hate betting against Lance Leipold, but you've gotta lay the 8.5 points with Kansas State."

Sammy P: Kansas State -8.5

"Leipold is not one to pull punches, so [Bean's availability] will probably be announced Friday or Saturday morning. I don't think he's going to play. … I'd say it's 70-30 that we'll see Cole Ballard, who's QB3 at Kansas. I would be stunned if Jalon Daniels played."

Hill: Kansas State -8.5

"Like Sammy said, it's one thing to lose your quarterback but it's another thing to lose your quarterback and then your backup. I hate laying points against Leipold in a rivalry game, but this is one where I think Kansas State marches the ball up and down the field and it gets out of hand."

Other plays you like in Week 12?

Schwartz: Iowa State +7.5 vs. Texas

"We just haven't had chaos yet, and this isn't as big of chaos because people are predicting Texas to lose at some point, but there has to be a weekend where all heck breaks loose. Maybe it's this week with Washington losing, Texas losing and someone else has a much tougher game than we think.

Sammy P: Illinois Fighting Illini +3.5 at Iowa

"How's this for chaos? That's personal hell. I hate myself already."

The Bear: Illinois +3.5

"You know Brian Ferentz has something cooking up for his final game at Kinnick."

Hill: Michigan State +4 @ Indiana, Army +4 vs. Coastal Carolina, Houston +7 vs. Oklahoma State

"For Indiana, that's just a lot of points to cover in a Big Ten game. Coastal Carolina gave up 200 yards rushing last week. Houston getting seven against the OK State team that we knew would be flat last week, I don't like that OK State team laying seven. Houston's and Dana Holgorson are good as underdogs."

share