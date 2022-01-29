College Basketball Kansas, Duke, Gonzaga headline Andy Katz's 'Title or Bust' teams 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We're hurriedly approaching college basketball's best portion of its season, as the spectacle that is the NCAA Tournament beckons just around the corner.

Things are beginning to round into form for several of the nation's premier programs, and while every team vying for tournament contention believes it has a title shot if it's included in the list of 68 eligible teams, a select few would chalk their season up to a disappointment if they don't hoist the banner to culminate the tourney.

There are six programs that comprise this category, according to FOX Sports College Basketball Insider Andy Katz.

Here's who Katz believes has "title or bust" implications as we draw closer to the March extravaganza. Statistics and rankings are taken from official records prior to Saturday's slate of action.

No. 7 UCLA Bruins

After a disappointing blowout loss at the hands of Gonzaga in an early-season matchup — when they were the top two ranked teams in the nation — UCLA turned things around in a big way.

Since then, the Bruins have won 10 of their last 11 games, including seven victories by double-digits. Four players are averaging north of double-digits, while 6-7 wing Johnny Juzang (18.1 PPG) has ascended to another stratosphere on the offensive end. His latest stretch includes a 28-point outburst vs. Utah, and 20-plus points in four of his last five. The team has playmaking (Tyger Campbell) defensive stoppers (Cody Riley, Jaime Jacquez Jr.), and is easily one of the most complete ensembles of collegiate players the NCAA has to offer.

No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs

The Zags might have the most formidable squad in the nation, and that starts up front with their dynamic inside duo of Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren, who are preeminent twin towers with commendable skillsets on both sides of the ball.

Timme leads the squad with 18.2 points per game to complement 5.6 rebounds, while Holmgren pulls down 8.6 boards per game, and averages 14.1 points and 3.4 blocks. The team also possesses elite-level guard play with the services of Andrew Nembhard, who leads the team in assists (5.3) and steals.

The Zags currently rank first in points per game (90.1) and FG% (53.9), and are second in assists (19.4) and offensive rating (121.2). They're also fifth in rebounds per game (41.8), and are one of three schools (UCLA, Oregon) with multiple wins against AP Top 5 teams this season (No. 5 Texas and No. 2 UCLA).

No. 6 Purdue

The Boilermakers' offense lives up to their name: they're a fiery platoon when it comes to putting the ball in the basket. Efficiency is this group's middle name, and it currently leads the nation in offensive rating (122.8).

The squad gets contributions from a number of sources and has a different representative leading the way in each of four major statistical categories: Jaden Ivey in scoring (16.6), Trevion Williams in rebounding (8.5), Sasha Stefanovic in assists (3.6) and Zach Edey in blocks (1.2). Edey also leads the nation in FG percentage (70.4).

Purdue is also third in the country in the same metric, having converted over half of its shot attempts (50.6%), and is fourth in points per game (84.7) and 3-point percentage (40.9), while leading all major conference teams in 3-pointers made per game (10).

No. 24 Illinois

Kofi Cockburn is the main reason Illinois' name appears on this list. The 7-0, 285-pound paint beast leads the Fighting Illini in both points (21.1) and rebounds (11.8), while sporting a brilliant 58.9 FG%.

He's been an absolute problem for opposing defenses all season long and is a huge reason for their lofty rebounding totals (they're currently 11th in the nation with 41.3 RPG).

Cockburn's frontcourt work is aided by a pair of dependable backcourt gunners: Alfonso Plummer (16.2 PPG), and Trent Frazier (13.5). Frazier is the squad's leader in steals (1.4) and assists (3.7), and Plummer is currently third in the country in FT rate (94.2%).

No. 9 Duke

Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season at the helm of Duke's legendary program is more than enough to vault this season to "title or bust" ramifications for his troupe. But the talent that "Coach K" possesses at his disposal magnifies that theme tenfold.

He has loads of NBA-caliber talent he can run out at any given juncture, including versatile big Paolo Banchero, who's currently a top-five projected pick averaging 17.9 points and 7.9 boards. He can also lean on Wendell Moore Jr. (15.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 4.6 APG) A.J. Griffin and ACC blocks leader (3.3) Mark Williams.

Duke is clicking on all cylinders as of late, having won nine of its last 11 games, and is 10th nationwide in both points (82.0) and assists (18.0).

No. 5 Kansas

Kansas gonna Kansas. Bill Self's Jayhawks are once again amongst the NCAA's most potent groups, and entered Saturday with a sparkling 17-2 record.

Ochai Agbaji is the team's do-it-all go-to man and leads the way in scoring with 21.3 PPG. Christian Braun is a high-volume 3-point specialist, adding 15.3 PPG to the Jayhawks' efforts, and Jalen Wilson is the team's best glass-cleaner at 6.8 RPG. Dajuan Harris does all the little things, giving them 3.7 assists and a team-leading 1.4 steals per game.

Agbaji leads the Big 12 in scoring and 3-point percentage (47%), while Kansas is 12th in PPG (21.3) and FG% (49.3).

