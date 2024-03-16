College Basketball
Howard's Seth Towns, an eighth-year senior, will have another shot at the Big Dance
College Basketball

Howard's Seth Towns, an eighth-year senior, will have another shot at the Big Dance

Updated Mar. 16, 2024 7:45 p.m. ET

Howard's 70-67 win over Delaware State on Saturday to win the MEAC Tournament title was not only notable because it secured a second-consecutive March Madness appearance for the Bison, but also because Seth Towns, an eighth-year senior, is back in the Big Dance. 

At the current age of 26, Towns is older than a multitude of current NBA players, including Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum, with whom he graduated in the same high school recruiting class. Other notable players from that class include Lonzo Ball, De'Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk

Towns began his career at Harvard and made his collegiate debut on Nov. 11, 2016. He spent two seasons with the Crimson (2016-18), where he was named Ivy League Player of the Year during his sophomore season. 

Towns missed his final two seasons at Harvard after undergoing two surgeries to repair torn cartilage in his left knee, per ESPN. Nonetheless, Towns was considered the best graduate transfer in the portal after graduating from Harvard in 2020, having been pursued by top-tier programs such as Ohio State, Duke, Kansas, Virginia, Syracuse, Michigan and Maryland

ADVERTISEMENT

Towns ultimately decided on joining the Buckeyes and averaged 3.8 points as Ohio State earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2020-21. Once again, he was forced to miss the 2021-22 season with a back injury before announcing his decision to step away from basketball entirely in Sept. 2022 after playing in just 25 games in five seasons. 

After voluntarily missing the 2022-23 season, Towns expressed interest in playing for Howard, and ultimately committed to the Bison in May 2023. 

Now in his eighth season of college hoops, Towns will have another chance to play in the Big Dance as the Bison anxiously anticipate the reveal of their seeding on Selection Sunday. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NCAA Tournament projections: UNC moves to 1-line; UConn-Duke in Sweet 16?

2024 NCAA Tournament projections: UNC moves to 1-line; UConn-Duke in Sweet 16?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes