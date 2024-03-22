College Basketball
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has perfect bracket after Day 1
Published Mar. 22, 2024 9:19 a.m. ET

After a Day 1 of the men's NCAA Tournament that saw No. 3 Kentucky lose to No. 14 Oakland and three No. 6 seeds go down, most people have dents in their respective brackets; Bijan Robinson cannot relate, however.

[2024 Men's NCAA Tournament bracket]

In quoting a post about his bracket to X early Friday morning, the Atlanta Falcons running back brought light to how his bracket remains perfect.

As for what's next, Robinson has No. 12 Grand Canyon reaching the Elite 8, and his alma mater, No. 7 Texas, winning the tournament. 

Robinson had a stellar career in Austin from 2020-22, enough to be selected by the Falcons with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, making him the highest running back selected since the New York Giants took Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, Robinson ran for 976 yards and four touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry, while also totaling 58 receptions for 487 yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons are coming off their third consecutive 7-10 season, but Robinson has a new backfield partner in former Minnesota Vikings quarterback and four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the franchise last week.

Day 2 of the tournament begins at 12:15 p.m. ET, as No. 8 Florida Atlanta battles No. 9 Northwestern.

