By and large, the belief is that Alabama's spot in the College Football Playoff -- regardless of what happens against No. 4 Georgia in Saturday's SEC Championship Game -- is set in stone.

Likewise, Tua Tagovailoa's place in the Heisman Trophy race is -- fittingly -- all but cast in bronze. With ballots in the hands of us voters as of Monday, we enter the final days of the proceedings in what appears to be a victory lap for the Crimson Tide quarterback.

Furthermore, it appears we also have clarity in terms of the players most likely to be joining Tagovailoa in New York for the Dec. 8 ceremony. Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, West Virginia's Will Grier and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins all feel like virtual locks in what would be the 11th time four players made it to the proceedings.

*Remember, the number of finalists is dictated by the most natural break in the voting figures. Since players first started being invited in 1992 there has been as many as eight (in 1989, though four didn't attend), but are most commonly five (12 times), four (10) or three (11) players at the ceremony.

But that doesn't mean there's nothing on the line during the conference title games. The order in which those finalists finish behind Tagovailoa remains a point of interest.

Here is what's at stake for the players most likely to be joining Alabama's QB next week in New York.