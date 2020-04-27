FOX Sports Ohio To Replay 1990 World Series: Reds vs. A’s

FOX Sports Ohio announces it will re-air the 1990 World Series featuring the Reds vs. the Oakland Athletics starting Wednesday, April 29.

The network will kick off the #PostseasonPlayback with a new Access Reds, Home Edition episode. The special hour-long show will feature interviews with 1990 Reds Manager Lou Piniella as well as 1990 Reds Rob Dibble, Hal Morris and Joe Oliver. The show will debut Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. with 1990 World Series Game 1 at 7:00 p.m.

The defending World Series Champions Athletics came into the series heavy favorites after cruising through the regular season and sweeping Boston in the American League Championship Series. The Reds shocked them with a four-game sweep and recorded their first World Series title in 14 years. The Series MVP, Cincinnati pitcher Jose Rijo outpitched Oakland ace Dave Steward twice, including a 2-1 dual in Game Four.

Each game of the series will sequentially air at 7:00 p.m. from Wednesday, April 29 through Saturday, May 2.

Game 1 – Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. A’s Dave Stewart against Reds ace Jose Rijo was no contest., Rijo and “Nasty Boys” relievers Rob Dibble and Randy Myers teamed up on a nine-hit shutout.

Game 2 – Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The Reds fought back from a 2-run deficit to take the game into extra innings. Joe Oliver’s single in the bottom of the 10th brought in Billy Bates for the 5-4 win.

Game 3 – Friday, May 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Reds Chris Sabo opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second inning followed by a two-run shot in the third. After three innings, the Reds had secured a five-run lead, and they coasted the 8-3 finish.

Game 4 – Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. A rematch of the Game 1 starters, Stewart and Rijo. After allowing a leadoff double to Willie McGee and an RBI single to Carney Lansford in the first inning, Rijo went hitless until leaving the mound in the ninth. In the bottom of the eighth, though, the Reds took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eight. With one out in the top of the ninth, Randy Myers replaced Rijo and retired the next two Athletics to clinch the sweep and the World Series.



Click and follow the network’s Cincinnati social accounts for updates: #RedsReplay #PostseasonPlayback

See below for a complete schedule of rewinds. All games will also stream on FOX Sports GO.