Twins give up four early runs, fall to Cardinals 6-1

After giving up four runs in the first two innings, the Minnesota Twins lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Monday.

Minnesota starting pitcher Devin Smeltzer pitched two innings and had two strikeouts, five hits allowed four runs (one earned).

From there, Twins relievers Casey Lawrence, Jorge Alcala, Caleb Thielbar and Jake Reed each pitched one scoreless inning apiece through the sixth inning.

In the seventh inning, the Cardinals scored two runs off Minnesota pitcher Griffin Jax, who surrendered four hits and two earned runs.

The Twins got on the board in the ninth when Gilberto Celestino hit an RBI double.

Minnesota will be back in action on Tuesday when it hosts the Detroit Tigers at 12:05 p.m.