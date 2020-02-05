FOX Sports North announces 2020 Twins spring training television schedule

FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Twins announced the 2020 spring training broadcast schedule on Wednesday. The regional sports network will televise 12 Grapefruit League games, including 10 home games from CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers.

The television broadcasts will feature Dick Bremer alongside Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven and Twins Hall of Famer Jim Kaat, as well as mixture of play-by-play and analysis from TIBN radio broadcasters Cory Provus, Dan Gladden and Kris Atteberry.

Fans will have their first opportunity to see the defending American League Central Division champions in action Feb. 23 when they face the Toronto Blue Jays.

The regional sports network will also debut a special “Twins Season Preview 2020” show on March 17.

All games televised on FOX Sports North are available in high definition and streamed live on FOX Sports GO.

2020 Minnesota Twins Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

DATE DAY OPPONENT TIME Feb. 23 Sunday Toronto 12 p.m. Feb. 24 Monday Boston 12 p.m. March 1 Sunday at Tampa Bay 12 p.m. March 2 Monday at St. Louis 12 p.m. March 3 Tuesday Detroit 12 p.m. March 9 Monday St. Louis 12 p.m. March 11 Wednesday Atlanta 12 p.m. March 12 Thursday Baltimore 5 p.m. March 15 Sunday Atlanta (split squad) 12 p.m. March 18 Wednesday Baltimore 12 p.m. March 20 Friday Boston 12 p.m. March 21 Saturday N.Y. Yankees (split squad) 12 p.m.

