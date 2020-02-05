FOX Sports North announces 2020 Twins spring training television schedule
FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Twins announced the 2020 spring training broadcast schedule on Wednesday. The regional sports network will televise 12 Grapefruit League games, including 10 home games from CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers.
The television broadcasts will feature Dick Bremer alongside Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven and Twins Hall of Famer Jim Kaat, as well as mixture of play-by-play and analysis from TIBN radio broadcasters Cory Provus, Dan Gladden and Kris Atteberry.
Fans will have their first opportunity to see the defending American League Central Division champions in action Feb. 23 when they face the Toronto Blue Jays.
The regional sports network will also debut a special “Twins Season Preview 2020” show on March 17.
All games televised on FOX Sports North are available in high definition and streamed live on FOX Sports GO.
2020 Minnesota Twins Spring Training Broadcast Schedule
|DATE
|DAY
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|Feb. 23
|Sunday
|Toronto
|12 p.m.
|Feb. 24
|Monday
|Boston
|12 p.m.
|March 1
|Sunday
|at Tampa Bay
|12 p.m.
|March 2
|Monday
|at St. Louis
|12 p.m.
|March 3
|Tuesday
|Detroit
|12 p.m.
|March 9
|Monday
|St. Louis
|12 p.m.
|March 11
|Wednesday
|Atlanta
|12 p.m.
|March 12
|Thursday
|Baltimore
|5 p.m.
|March 15
|Sunday
|Atlanta (split squad)
|12 p.m.
|March 18
|Wednesday
|Baltimore
|12 p.m.
|March 20
|Friday
|Boston
|12 p.m.
|March 21
|Saturday
|N.Y. Yankees (split squad)
|12 p.m.
//