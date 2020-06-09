Minnesota Twins 2020 mock draft roundup

Major League Baseball’s draft takes place June 10-11 and needless to say this will be unlike any other in history before and, likely, ever.

First off, the 2020 draft has been carved down from 40 rounds to five.

Due to the cancellations of seasons stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, teams have had to scout players based on past video or whatever players might have gotten in before things were shut down.

Heck, right now we have no idea how (or if) a baseball season will look like. And the minor leagues, well … this year’s picks likely aren’t going to have anywhere to play.

All that being said, the show will go on with the first round being conducted Wednesday and the final four rounds Thursday.

Despite all that has gone on, the blue-chip prospects remain the blue-chip prospects. There’s some thought that high school kids might not get drafted as much this year due to fewer resources being allotted to sign picks (and free agents). But that doesn’t apply as much to the first round.

Of course, MLB is different than other sports in that first-round picks are even more hit-and-miss and many never make it to the big leagues.

For what it’s worth, in Thad Levine’s first three years as Minnesota’s general manager he’s selected two college players (outfielders Brent Rooker a Competitive Balance selection and Trevor Larnach) – and two out of high school (shortstop Royce Lewis and third baseman Keoni Cavaco).

Levine and the Twins will be picking at No. 27 overall in this year’s draft.

Here’s a look at mock drafts – and some analysis of those picks when given – from around the web for the Twins’ first-round pick as we close in on selection day:

Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com: Justin Foscue, 2b, Mississippi State. “It’s extremely possible that Foscue’s offensive profile has him coming off the board before this pick if teams prefer the floor of a safe college bat, but he’d be in the mix for Minnesota if he’s available.”

Mike Axisa of CBSSports.com: Clayton Beeter, RHP, Texas Tech. “Beeter is one of the most fascinating players in the draft class. He’s shot up draft boards these last few weeks even while college baseball has been shut down because his Trackman data (spin rate, etc.) so off the charts good. There’s risk here — Beeter had Tommy John surgery as a freshman and walked 20 in 20 1/3 innings as a sophomore — but analytical inclined teams like the Twins see untapped potential.”

Ian Smith of Prospects 365: Justin Foscue, 2b/3b, Mississippi State. “Another pick I feel just makes sense on multiple fronts. Foscue is a gamer who’s been an SEC performer with a long track record of success. High floor, with potential to play at second base or third base due to his high IQ and quick instincts. Tools grade above average across the board, with the hit tool standing among best in his profile. Some loft will be needed to his swing to be able to tap into some needed raw power. If his suitor can help him accomplish that feat, the gap between Foscue and Nick Gonzales as ‘best second baseman in this class’ will be closer than you think.”

Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs: Carson Tucker, SS, Mountain Pointe (Ariz.) HS. “I still have dope that says Tucker goes on Day 1 for something close to $1.5 million, which would be $1 million below slot here.”

Keith Law of The Athletic ($): Clayton Beeter, RHP, Texas Tech. “Beeter might have worked his way into the first half of the round had the season continued, but as it is, some teams’ models have his hammer curveball as the best pitch in the draft, which puts him in the mix for an analytics-focused team like the Twins.”

Joe E. Doyle of Lookout Landing: Clayton Beeter, RHP, Texas Tech. “Minnesota loves a slugger, and [Aaron] Sabato makes a ton of sense here, but I think the Twins go and replace the loss of Brusdar Graterol at 27. Beeter can slot right into the back-half of a bullpen and get hitters out in big spots for a competing team. I’m convinced he’s a reliever due to some lag in his arm action previous injury history. He’s also struggled with command during his career. If taken care of, Beeter can be one of the better relievers in the league. The Twins have made a ton of calls on college shortstops here too. Don’t be surprised if they go Sun Devil Alika Williams, Loftin or Westburg if available.”

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report: Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP, South Carolina.

Bryan Mcwilliam and Michael Bradburn of The Score: Nick Loftin, SS, Baylor.

Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington: Jared Kelley, RHP, Refugio (Texas) HS. “Kelley is a candidate to go much earlier in the first but slips in this scenario due to a lack of athleticism and no developed third pitch. He’s got a fastball that touches 98 and strong changeup to go with it but will be a project for the Twins to turn into a middle-of-the-rotation starter.”

Dan Zielinski III of Baseball Prospect Journal: Bobby Miller, RHP, Louisville. “Over the last three years, Bobby Miller has enhanced his status as a draft prospect at Louisville. After splitting time between the starting rotation and bullpen in his first two years, Miller excelled in an abbreviated season as a starter this spring.”

Tim Kelly of Radio.com: Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP, South Carolina.

MyMLBDraft.com: Nick Loftin, SS, Baylor.

Nick Schnider of Draft Site: Bobby Miller, RHP, Louisville.

Scott Mitchell of TSN: Dillon Dingler, C, Ohio State.