Wolves recall Nowell, McLaughlin from G League

With a few players banged up, the Minnesota Timberwolves added Jaylen Nowell and Jordan McLaughlin from Iowa of the G League for Wednesday’s game.

On Tuesday, the Wolves listed guard Shabazz Napier as doubtful to play in Minnesota’s game at Memphis due to a right hamstring strain. In addition, guard Jeff Teague (illness) and forward Jordan Bell (right shoulder sprain) were listed as questionable.

Nowell, a 6-foot-4 guard, was taken in the second round (No. 43 overall) in the 2019 draft by the Wolves. Nowell was one of four players assigned to the G League on Oct. 28. In Iowa’s opener, a 122-100 loss at Windy City on Nov. 1, he started and had 10 points and four assists in 24 minutes.

McLaughlin, a 5-11 guard who is on a two-way contract, also started and had three points, seven assists and six rebounds in 22 minutes.

Neither Nowell nor McLaughlin have yet to appear in an NBA game.

Of course, Minnesota also gets another big addition Wednesday as center Karl-Anthony Towns returns from a two-game suspension.

