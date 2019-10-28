The Minnesota Timberwolves assigned Keita Bates-Diop, Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid to the G League’s Iowa Wolves on Monday.

Bates-Diop, 23, appeared in 30 games for the Timberwolves as a rookie last season, averaging 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 16.8 minutes per game while shooting 42.3% from the field.

Reid and Nowell, both rookies, have yet to appear in a game for Minnesota, while Bates-Diop hasn’t appeared in a game this season.