National Basketball Association 2023-24 NBA Awards Tracker: Tyrese Maxey wins Most Improved Player Published Apr. 23, 2024 8:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the 2024 NBA playoffs get underway, the league's standout players from the past season will be individually honored for their accomplishments over the coming weeks.

Follow our tracker below to see who takes home 2023-24 NBA MVP, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and more!

[ 2024 NBA Playoff Bracket: Updated schedule, scores, standings ]

Most Improved Player: Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the Sixers' trade of James Harden to the Clippers in October 2023, Maxey quickly became the No. 2 scorer on the team behind reigning league MVP Joel Embiid while also blossoming into his role as Philadelphia's starting point guard. The 23-year-old former first-round pick out of Kentucky was named to his first All-Star game in February, and averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 regular season.

Maxey, who was +1100 in betting odds to win the Most Improved Player award before the season, has three 50-plus point games in his career, with his latest being a 52-point performance in April against the San Antonio Spurs. He finished the season averaging 25.9 points and 6.2 assists per game, helping the Sixers reach the playoffs again as the No. 7 seed after beating the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association

share