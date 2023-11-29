National Basketball Association 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year odds: Kings' Malik Monk new favorite Updated Feb. 22, 2024 10:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk has surged to the top of the oddsboard for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.

Monk moved to -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total). He was fourth at +800 heading into 2024.

Monk is the leader after former betting favorite Austin Reaves moved into a starting role for the Los Angeles Lakers.

To be eligible for Sixth Man, a player has to come off the bench in more games than he starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: 2024 NBA odds: Lakers' playoff chances; LeBron's 40,000th point

Reaves, a shooting guard, has started 31 out of 56 games for the Lakers this season. Reaves was the +250 favorite before moving into a regular starting role.

Monk has come off the bench in all 53 games for the Kings this season.

Let's look at the latest Sixth Man of the Year odds.

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR ODDS: *

Malik Monk, Kings: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Tim Hardaway Jr., Mavericks: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Norman Powell, Clippers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Caris LeVert, Cavaliers: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Russell Westbrook, Clippers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

* odds as of 2/22/24

Monk scored 22 or more points in six of Sacramento's final eight games heading into the All-Star break.

He is third on the Kings in scoring (15.1 points per game) and assists (5.3).

Making a big move was Clippers guard Powell, who went to +800 from +7500. He is fourth on the team in scoring (13.4).

Westbrook, Powell's teammate, appeared on the Sixth Man odds list after he volunteered to come off the bench.

Westbrook is the 2017 NBA MVP and a nine-time All-Star. He is averaging 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Who are you backing for Sixth Man of the Year? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NBA and other sports.

&amp;nbsp;

share