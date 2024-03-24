National Basketball Association
2024 Play-In Tournament odds: Lakers, Warriors favored to be in play-in
National Basketball Association

2024 Play-In Tournament odds: Lakers, Warriors favored to be in play-in

Published Mar. 24, 2024 2:59 p.m. ET

The fourth edition of the NBA play-in tournament — where some teams kinda make the playoffs, but still need to do a little more work to actually make the playoffs — will take place April 16-19.

The teams that finish the regular-season seeded seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th in the two conferences will participate in the play-in. The 7-seed will host the 8-seed with the seventh seed on the line. The loser of the 7-8 game will then host the winner of the 9-10 game, with the eighth seed on the line. 

The loser of the 9-10 game is eliminated from playoff contention.

RELATED: 2024 NBA odds: Which team will win the West?

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, the 7-seed Miami Heat lost to the 8-seed Atlanta Hawks, before defeating the 10-seed Chicago Bulls to earn the eighth seed in the playoffs. 

Miami then went on a magical run to the NBA Finals, before falling to the Denver Nuggets in five games. 

Can a team make a run from the play-in to the Finals for a second year in a row?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for which teams are expected to participate in the play-in.

TO PARTICIPATE IN EAST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: *

Hawks: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)
76ers: -1100 (bet $10 to win $10.91 total)
Heat: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Pacers: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Magic: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Knicks: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Nets: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Cavaliers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Raptors: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Bucks: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

TO PARTICIPATE IN WEST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: *

Lakers: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)
Warriors: -3500 (bet $10 to win $10.29 total)
Suns: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Kings: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
Mavericks: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Pelicans: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Rockets: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Clippers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Thunder: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Timberwolves: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Jazz: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

* odds as of 3/24/24

As of Sunday, the Heat, Sixers, Bulls and Hawks hold the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th spots in the East, respectively. 

In the West, the Kings, Mavericks, Lakers and Warriors hold the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th spots, respectively. 

The race for who will be in the East playoffs — including the play-in — is all but settled, with the 11th-seeded Nets sitting 5.5 games behind 10th-seeded Atlanta with just over 10 games to go for most teams. 

However, in the West, the 11th-seeded Rockets are just 1.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Warriors, and the two teams will face off on April 4. 

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NBA and other sports.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings

2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes