National Basketball Association 2024 Play-In Tournament odds: Lakers, Warriors favored to be in play-in Published Mar. 24, 2024 2:59 p.m. ET

The fourth edition of the NBA play-in tournament — where some teams kinda make the playoffs, but still need to do a little more work to actually make the playoffs — will take place April 16-19.

The teams that finish the regular-season seeded seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th in the two conferences will participate in the play-in. The 7-seed will host the 8-seed with the seventh seed on the line. The loser of the 7-8 game will then host the winner of the 9-10 game, with the eighth seed on the line.

The loser of the 9-10 game is eliminated from playoff contention.

Last season, the 7-seed Miami Heat lost to the 8-seed Atlanta Hawks, before defeating the 10-seed Chicago Bulls to earn the eighth seed in the playoffs.

Miami then went on a magical run to the NBA Finals, before falling to the Denver Nuggets in five games.

Can a team make a run from the play-in to the Finals for a second year in a row?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for which teams are expected to participate in the play-in.

TO PARTICIPATE IN EAST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: *

Hawks: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

76ers: -1100 (bet $10 to win $10.91 total)

Heat: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Pacers: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Magic: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Knicks: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Nets: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Cavaliers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Raptors: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Bucks: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

TO PARTICIPATE IN WEST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: *

Lakers: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)

Warriors: -3500 (bet $10 to win $10.29 total)

Suns: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Kings: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Mavericks: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Pelicans: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Rockets: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Clippers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Thunder: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Timberwolves: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Jazz: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

* odds as of 3/24/24

As of Sunday, the Heat, Sixers, Bulls and Hawks hold the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th spots in the East, respectively.

In the West, the Kings, Mavericks, Lakers and Warriors hold the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th spots, respectively.

The race for who will be in the East playoffs — including the play-in — is all but settled, with the 11th-seeded Nets sitting 5.5 games behind 10th-seeded Atlanta with just over 10 games to go for most teams.

However, in the West, the 11th-seeded Rockets are just 1.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Warriors, and the two teams will face off on April 4.

