No Luka, more money? Mavs raise season ticket prices weeks after Doncic trade
Published Mar. 3, 2025 4:47 p.m. ET

The Dallas Mavericks revealed on Monday that they are raising season ticket prices for next season, just weeks after dealing star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Mavericks said season tickets will go up by an average of 8.61% next season and the increase is due to "ongoing investments in the team and fan engagement."

The Mavs have dealt with widespread fan discontent since last month's trade that sent the popular Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for a package that includes Anthony Davis, the talented but often injured 10-time All-Star.

Davis scored 26 points in his Mavericks debut on Feb. 8, but left the game late with a groin injury and hasn't played since.

Meanwhile, Doncic has thrived with the Lakers, immediately reviving their title hopes. The five-time All-Star led the Mavs to the NBA Finals last season, where they lost to the Boston Celtics.

The Mavericks say that despite the price adjustments, full-season ticket holders will continue to save 15% to 23% compared to projected secondary market prices. The team also said that roughly 4,200 seats per game are still below $40.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Dallas Mavericks
National Basketball Association
Luka Doncic
