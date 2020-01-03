HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves 99, Warriors 84
Shabazz Napier and Robert Covington each scored 20 points and the Timberwolves beat the Warriors 99-84.
Check out the highlights:
Gorgui block ➡️ Shabazz three 👌
📺 @fsnorth
📱 https://t.co/W9ULdeJMAA pic.twitter.com/nsYgqyT0Cq
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 3, 2020
Okogie throws it 🆙, Gorgui throws it ⬇️#Timberwolves | @MetroByTMobile pic.twitter.com/jPAnxg3cxM
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 3, 2020
Naz Reid for threeeeee! 🔥#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/3z5YucfJzM
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 3, 2020
.@Holla_At_Rob33 has range 👀#Timberwolves | @MetroByTMobile pic.twitter.com/PUaA7PGRHR
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 3, 2020
Kelan Martin is with @MarneyGellner after scoring 12 points in the first half to help the @Timberwolves take a 17-point lead pic.twitter.com/8XQGrrlrSx
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 3, 2020
"This is fun" – @JimPeteHoops #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/g9AS7gOWcz
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 3, 2020
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FlIunUhPJ3
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 3, 2020