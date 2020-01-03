HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves 99, Warriors 84

Shabazz Napier and Robert Covington each scored 20 points and the Timberwolves beat the Warriors 99-84.

Check out the highlights:

Kelan Martin is with @MarneyGellner after scoring 12 points in the first half to help the @Timberwolves take a 17-point lead pic.twitter.com/8XQGrrlrSx — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 3, 2020